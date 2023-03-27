Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested For Allegedly Strangling, Assaulting, And Harassing Woman, Defence Attorney Says He “Is Completely Innocent”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor Jonathan Majors was arrested this past weekend for allegedly strangling, assaulting, and harassing a woman in New York.

Responding to a 911 call, the New York Police Department took the Creed III star into custody on Saturday following an alleged domestic altercation that TMZ claims involved his girlfriend and him getting into an argument while returning home from a bar in a taxi.

TMZ reports, “Our sources say police were told the girlfriend saw another woman texting Majors, and she confronted him — trying to sneak a peek at his phone. We’re told the alleged victim/GF claims this got Majors mad, and that he allegedly grabbed her hand and allegedly slapped her.”

Furthermore the outlet adds, “We’re also told the alleged victim claims he put his hands around her neck during this. Our sources say the woman was dropped off somewhere and that JM spent the night elsewhere. It appears the girlfriend went to police the following morning (Sat.) and reported a crime.”

On Sunday, Priya Chaudhry, the actor’s defence attorney, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” she added in her statement.

The statement also claims that there is video evidence of the incident, which would seemingly clear Majors of any wrongdoing, as well as testimonies from witnesses and alleged footage from the unnamed woman recanting her allegations.

Chaudhry went on, “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested.”

Chaudry’s statement also notes the evidence includes “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Further still it claims, “This incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.”

One of the Marvel actor’s representatives told THR that Majors “has done nothing wrong,” further noting, “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male [Majors] into custody without incident,” read a statement issued by the New York Police Department, which also reveals the woman was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries to her head and neck.

As of Saturday night, Majors was no longer in police custody.

He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) explains Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) how his other variations attempted to conquer the multiverse in Loki (2021), Marvel StudiosMajors first joined the MCU in the season finale of the Loki series for Disney+, playing the ‘He Who Remains’ variant of Kang the Conqueror. The actor would reprise the role of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, setting up other, multiple variants of the iconic character from the comics.

The actor is expected to reprise his role of Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as well as the second season of Loki, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios has yet to address the alleged domestic altercation.

Besides his appearance in the projects for Marvel Studios, Majors is expected to star in Spike Lee’s Da Understudy, and play former NBA stars Charles Barkley in The Man in My Basement and and Dennis Rodman (rumoured) in 48 Hours in Vegas, respectively.

