Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ Plot To Center On Crossover With Disney Plus ‘Loki’ Series

Though the announcement of Deadpool 3‘s production left many fans curious as to how exactly the Merc With A Mouth would make his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new rumor suggests that his move will be facilitated by some of the Disney Plus Loki series’ key players.

This latest update regarding Marvel’s next silver screen crossover was first made public by noted film reporter Jeff Sneider on the March 23rd episode of his and film critic John Rocha’s The Hot Mic podcast.

According to the scooper, “The rumor on the street is that Deadpool 3 is Deadpool sort of taking on the Time Variance Authority, and so, as a result, I hear Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will be in Deadpool 3.”

Pressed by his co-host as to whether Loki‘s titular protagonist would be making an appearance in the Crimson Comedian’s third film, Sneider reluctantly admitted, “I don’t know if Loki is in Deadpool 3, but Owen Wilson and Tara Strong are going to be.”

Speaking to the veracity of his information, Sneider ultimately asserted, “If you think about it, Owen Wilson and [Deadpool 3 director] Shawn Levy go back a ways, right? They did the Night in the Museum movies. It wouldn’t shock me if Shawn Levy got his old pal Owen Wilson in this movie as Agent Mobius.”

Asked the very next day whether or not there was any truth to Sneider’s words, Strong herself proclaimed that she was just as taken aback by the scoop as fans were.

“I saw that online like today, right?” the veteran voice actor admitted while speaking with The Direct during the 2023 Fan Expo Cleveland. “Honestly, I wouldn’t tell you if I knew, but from what I know, I don’t know anything about that yet. Haven’t heard anything. But I’m certainly down to do it, I think that would be fun.”

Agent Mobius’ potential involvement in Wade Wilson’s next escapade has been teased as far back as November 2022 when noted film scooper Daniel RPK alleged that not only will Wilson “reprise his role as Agent Mobius in ‘DEADPOOL 3’”, but that the character is also “set to have a big role in the film.”

Though a hypothetical conflict between Deadpool and the TVA would be the least convoluted way for the fan-favorite anti-hero to make the jump from the 20th Century Fox X-Men film continuity (otherwise he’d have to rely on a random portal opening courtesy of America Chavez or a universe-threatening miscasting of a spell by Doctor Strange) to the MCU, it should be noted that the whispers surrounding the fictional organization’s involvement in this regard were let loose prior to the arrest of actor Jonathon Majors – who portrays the TVA’s previous and current leaders, He Who Remains and Kang the Conqueror, respectively – for allegedly assaulting a woman.

As the situation is still developing and various claims are currently being leveled by numerous involved parties, it is currently unsure what complications, if any, Majors’ arrest will have for both Deadpool 3 and the general the future of the MCU.

At current, Deadpool 3 is on track to slice its way into theaters on November 8th, 2024.

