Shueisha Drops New Teaser Officially Confirming Production Of ‘My Hero Academia’ Season Seven

With Izuku Midoriya’s ‘Dark Hero’ phase coming to a close, Shueisha has officially confirmed that the American-patriotism-led seventh season of My Hero Academia is heading into production.

On March 25th, immediately following the conclusion of the series’ sixth season, audiences were presented with a montage recapping Class 1-A’s efforts in the war.

As the montage plays out, a glowing outline of a determined Deku wearing the cloak entrusted to him by Gran Torino is overlayed on top of it. Ultimately, the entire thing ultimately closes out with Deku declaring, “I’m not alone, we will win together”.

Illustrated by series character designer Yoshihiko, the outline illustration was later posted to the series’ official website.

Continuing the series’ ostensible final story line, the next season of MHA will not only see the Heroes escalate their efforts in the war against All-for-One and Shigaraki, but also find Deku truly embracing the powers that make up his quirk.

But perhaps most excitingly, in light of her arrival via jet fighter to the front lines in the season six finale, the ongoing fight will see a renewed charge led by America’s #1 Hero, the patriotic Stars and Stripes (CV: Romi Park – Tao Men in Shaman King: Flowers).

In the March 26th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17, the voice actors for Deku (CV: Daiki Yamashita – Naoto “Senpai, Paisen” Hachiouji in Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro) and Bakugo (CV: Nobuhiko Okamoto – Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer) thanked fans for their support of the My Hero Academia anime and offered their thoughts on the series’ most recent events. (translated via Anime Hunch).

“In the 6th season, I tried to know what was going to happen when I read the scripts for each episode, but there were so many things that happened that made me feel a lot of emotions,” Yamashita reflected on MHA‘s emotionally charged last season.

“In that context, it was a story that recaptured the meaning of the title My Hero Academia,” he acknowledged. “I really felt the friendship and growth of Deku and the other members of Class 1A, which gave me more strength.”

“I would like you to look forward to seeing the boys, girls, and adults who have grown through the six seasons and progressed further in the 7th season,” the voice actor added. “We will continue to perform with PLUS ULTRA energy, so please continue to support My Hero Academia.”

Likewise, Okamoto graciously asserted, “First of all, thank you very much for watching the 6th season.” “For those of you who have been watching My Hero Academia up until now, I’m sure there have been a lot of surprises.”

“The key scenes for Bakugo were when he sacrificed himself to save Deku in episode 122 (Bakugo Katsuki: Rising), and when he apologized to Deku in episode 136 (Deku vs Class 1A),” he explained. “The only difference was that in episode 122, his body moved without thinking. On the other hand, in episode 136, he spoke out of his own free will.”

“In the last episode, there was a new character and a direction that led to the next season,” the voice actor then teased. “Deku who had been moving toward the dark side, came back to the light. In a sense, this is a fresh start. Please look forward to the 7th season.”

Details on the broadcast schedule for My Hero Academia’s 7th season will be announced at a later date.

