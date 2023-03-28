It seems The X-Files will be the next beloved and classic IP to be ‘updated for modern audiences’, as a more “diverse” reboot of the series is reportedly in the works from Black Panther series director Ryan Coogler.

News of the reboot’s existence was first revealed by the series’ original creator, Chris Carter, during an appearance on the March 27th episode of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Vancounver-centric news podcast On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko.

Stopping by the show in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of The X-Files’ first day shooting in Vancouver (where it would film up until its fifth season, at which time the series took a temporary move to Los Angeles before ultimately returning north for its two revival seasons), Carter was asked by Macarenko, “How would you make it now, in the current day? How would the X-Files be different do you think?”, to which the creator asserted, “Oh gosh, you know, we’re so steeped in conspiracies now.”

“The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show,” he added.

To that end, with his memory seemingly jogged by Macarenko’s hypothetical questions, Carter then revealed, “Actually, I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast.”

“So he’s got his work cut out for him because we’ve covered so much territories,” he concluded.

As of writing, outside of the reboot’s general existence and the Black Panther duology director’s involvement therein, no further details regarding The X-Files‘ potential future have been made public.

Further, it’s unknown whether Coogler has any plans – depending on whether or not his vision is a full on ‘reboot’ or simply a ‘soft’ one – to bring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson’s Scully and Mulder back into the paranormal fold.

However, as per Anderson, such an ‘updated’ take of The X-Files is exactly the type of project which would entice her back to her iconic role.

Asked by Variety in early 2022 if she had any interest in returning to the franchise, Anderson admitted, “It just feels like such an old idea.”

“I’ve done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note,” she added, referencing the Season 11 finale reveal that Scully was mysteriously pregnant with her and Mulder’s child.

“In order to even begin to have that conversation [about another season] there would need to be a whole new set of writers and the baton would need to be handed on for it to feel like it was new and progressive,” she ultimately declared. “So yeah, it’s very much in the past.”

