Marvel Star Johnathan Majors Officially Charged With Multiple Counts Of Assault And Harassment Following Alleged Domestic Dispute

Following his weekend arrest for his role in an alleged domestic dispute, Marvel star Johnathan Majors has officially been charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment.

As per documents obtained by PEOPLE on March 27th, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has charged Majors with “three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree” in relation to the supposed incident.

The documents also reveal that Majors’ as-of-yet-unidentified female victim (initially said by TMZ to be his girlfriend, though this fact remains to be verified) claimed to officers responding to the relevant 911 call that not only had the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lead physically hit “her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind the ear,” but also grabbed her hand and neck so hard as to cause “bruising and substantial pain.”

Though specifics regarding the exact nature of the purported March 25th altercation have yet to be formally detailed, according to a currently unverified report from the aforementioned TMZ published in the near immediate aftermath of the event, their sources “say police were told the girlfriend saw another woman texting Majors, and she confronted him — trying to sneak a peek at his phone.”

“We’re told the alleged victim/GF claims this got Majors mad, and that he allegedly grabbed her hand and allegedly slapped her,” the celebrity gossip outlet added. “We’re also told the alleged victim claims he put his hands around her neck during this. Our sources say the woman was dropped off somewhere and that JM spent the night elsewhere. It appears the girlfriend went to police the following morning (Sat.) and reported a crime.”

In a statement shared with the media the morning after Majors’ arrest, the NYPD stated that “at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.”

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” a spokesperson for the department said. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident, The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Prior to being formally charged, Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry issued a separate statement arguing that her client was “completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” said Chaudhry. “This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” the attorney continued. “Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Likewise, an unnamed representative for Majors asserted to the press that the actor “has done nothing wrong,” and that he and his legal team “look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

As of writing, Majors’ next court appearance in the ongoing matter is currently set for May 8th.

