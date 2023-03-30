Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Releases Text Messages Related To Alleged Domestic Dispute, Supposed Victim Appears To Declare “They Do Not Have My Blessing On Any Charges Being Placed”

Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Releases Text Messages Related To Alleged Domestic Dispute, Supposed Victim Appears To Declare “They Do Not Have My Blessing On Any Charges Being Placed”

In the latest development regarding Jonathan Majors’ alleged domestic dispute, the Marvel star has released a trio of text messages that he believes helps to prove his innocence.

Shared with entertainment news outlet TheWrap on March 30th courtesy of Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry, the texts in question see the supposed victim attempting to reassure the Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor that she did not believe him to be guilty of any wrongdoing.

Sent between 6:00 PM and 9:32 PM local time (presumably Eastern Standard Time, as Majors was arrested in New York City), the alleged exchange opens with the victim asking, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this.”

“They assured me that you won’t be charged,” she supposedly continues. “They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out.”

“I love you,” she adds before going on to inform Majors that “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.”

“I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately,” the victim supposedly writes. “The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

Despite their release, as of writing, the authenticity of these texts has yet to be independently verified.

Interestingly, these texts were not mentioned in Chaundhry’s previous declaration that she and Majors were in possession of multiple pieces of evidence that would exonerate her client.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” said Chaudhry on March 26th following Majors’ arrest but prior to his formal charging. “This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” the attorney continued. “Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

According to police reports, the supposed altercation took place on March 25th and shortly after it was said to have occurred, “police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.”

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” a spokesperson for the department said. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident, The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has since charged Majors with “three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree” in relation to the supposed incident.

The documents also reveal that Majors’ as-of-yet-unidentified female victim (initially said by TMZ to be his girlfriend, though this fact remains to be verified) claimed to officers responding to the relevant 911 call that not only had the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lead physically hit “her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind the ear,” but also grabbed her hand and neck so hard as to cause “bruising and substantial pain.”

As of writing, Majors’ next court appearance in his domestic dispute case is currently set for May 8th.

