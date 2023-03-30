‘The Flash’ Trailer May Have Secretly Revealed Michelle Pfeiffer Reprises Selina Kyle In The Film

‘The Flash’ Trailer May Have Secretly Revealed Michelle Pfeiffer Reprises Selina Kyle In The Film

A Flash theory that’s had social media and Reddit-like forums buzzing quietly since Michael Keaton was cast as Batman again might come true. Fans think Michelle Pfeiffer is also returning to play the bad-girl yin to his Bruce Wayne’s yang, Catwoman, one more time due to observant people noticing an odd detail in a TV spot.

There are a few shots that play over some of Bruce and Barry’s narration that, not involving either of them or any action set pieces, suspiciously aren’t like the rest. In one, a mysterious hand hovers over a family photo. Then a long-haired figure – believed to be a woman – appears in front of a bookshelf that leads to a secret room.

Within that room appears to be a collection of capes and cowls that are the style of a mid-90s cinematic Batman costume found in Tim Burton’s and Joel Schumacher’s films.

We only see the person from behind so it could be anyone – even Bruce in need of a haircut – but Jeff Sneider expressed his belief to the contrary on The Hot Mic.

He jests that it’s Mark Rylance’s tech-billionaire character from Ready Player One, but joking aside and showing the freeze frame of the mystery person, they raise the question of if it could be Pfeiffer. The question is swiftly dodged in favor of more sarcasm – this time directed at The Flash’s Super Bowl trailer changing begrudging minds about seeing the movie.

So the answer is really up to the beholder, barring what the actress herself had to say about the possibility when talking to Screen Rant (via Designer Women) a few years back. The Quantumania star said she “would love to do it if someone asks me, but no one has asked me yet,” which kind of leaves the door open.

The inclusion of “yet” in her response puts an asterisk on her participation and amid The Flash’s multitude of expensive reshoots, time could easily have been lent to filming a secret cameo that allows Pfeiffer to reprise Kyle for a sendoff. Likewise, she also stated once her skintight outfit and whip seen in Batman Returns are in her closet, so fetching those is no problem.

Selina and Bruce have unfinished business, considering she survived at the end without telling him, and it was hinted the two got hitched later – at least in the future of the Burtonverse as seen in the Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths. Pfeiffer has an in for The Flash in that respect, but the film might be bloated enough as it is.

