‘Avatar The Last Airbender’ Voice Actor Greg Baldwin Virtue Signals Support For ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ By Lashing Out At J.K. Rowling

‘Avatar The Last Airbender’ Voice Actor Greg Baldwin Virtue Signals Support For ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ By Lashing Out At J.K. Rowling

Taking place in the wake of the horrific shooting carried out by a transgender individual against a Nashville Catholic school that took the lives of three adults and three children, this years International Transgender Day of Visibility has found itself surrounded by a hotbed of resentment – and its supporters are only serving to enflame things even further.

RELATED: Vtuber Pikamee Announces Graduation Just Days After Receiving Large Scale Harassment From Trans Activists For Planning To Stream ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

One such straight ally was voice actor Greg Baldwin – perhaps better known for serving as the replacement voice for both Uncle Iroh in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series and Aku in Samurai Jack following the passing of each roles’ respective original actors – who took to Twitter on March 31st to raise his rainbow flag high.

Sharing an image of a rainbow flag adorned with an image of Uncle Iroh and the words “Uncle Iroh Is Proud Of You”, Baldwin declared, “I see you. I am your ally. I am your friend.”

“I’ll fight the monsters beside you,” he promised. “I may be old…but I’m scrappy. ‘I think you are very wise to choose happiness…and love.’ Happy #TransDayOfVisibility.”

Baldwin then proceeded to virtue signal by taking a moment to rail against the notorious boogey woman of transgender activists everywhere, J.K. Rowling.

This time sharing a photoshopped image of Uncle Iroh flipping off the camera, the voice actor asserted, “Excuse me a minute…@jk_rowling.”

Following a wave of backlash against his unprovoked swing at the Harry Potter author, Baldwin turned to warn, “A word to the monsters. If you come here to spew your bile…your reply will be hidden and you will be summarily blocked.”

“I don’t give a s–t about your hateful opinions or your sad little life,” he added, before moving “to reiterate” his middle-finger sentiment.

RELATED: M. Night Shyamalan Says He’s Fully Aware He Missed The Mark With ‘The Last Airbender’: “There Are So Many People Who Are So Much Better At That Kind Of Storytelling Than I Am”

Addressing the numerous insults of “groomer” leveled towards him in response to his aggression, Baldwin then stated, “ATTN: MONSTERS Calling me a ‘Groomer’ isn’t the flex you think it is.”

“I’ve always prided myself on my grooming,” he wrote. “My hair and mustache are neatly trimmed. My clothes clean with a certain sartorial flair. Google ‘sartorial.’ Lots of letters. Here’s three more…GFY [Go F–k Yourself].”

Facing even further criticism, the voice actor ultimately bleated, “ONE MORE FOR THE BIGOTS AND SIMPLETONS…I’ve been dealing with ignorant bullies since the 1970s and you were but a distant gleam in the eye of your father/uncle.”

Concluding his tirade, Baldwin puffed his chest, “You didn’t intimidate me then and you sure as shit don’t intimidate me now.”

NEXT: Twitch Streamer UsoSirius Makes Vile Comments About Nashville School Shooting: “I Hope It Was Republicans That Lost Their Lives”