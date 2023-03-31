Twitch Streamer UsoSirius Makes Vile Comments About Nashville School Shooting: “I Hope It Was Republicans That Lost Their Lives”

Twitters users call for the suspension of Twitch streamer UsoSirus, over his comments on the Nashville Covenant School shooting.

Audrey Hale killed three students and three teachers of The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee on March 27th. The transgender woman reportedly used he/him pronouns, went by “Aiden,” and had been treated for an unspecified emotional disorder. Along with sending an apparent suicide note to a friend minutes before police found a “manifesto” in Hale’s home, along with a map of the school and guns.

While the manifesto’s content has not been reported at this time, it hasn’t stopped speculation. A room showing LGBT and socialist flags was wrongly claimed to be Hale’s, while Our Rights DC had previously promoted a “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest at Capitol Hill. That tweet has since been deleted, and the protest has since been cancelled due to “credible threat to life and safety.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R), had also recently signed bills banning sex-changes for children and “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors.” A similar bill passed in Kentucky resulted in transgender protesters storming the State Capitol on the 29th.

Others have theorized The Covenant School’s focus on Christian education and traditional values was a motive. Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks had warned transgender viewers mere days before the attack that they were “actually in danger” thanks to “right-wing media genning up fear against them 24-7,” and were “targeted more than any other group in America.”

Uygur recommended they should “get guns” as “right wing lunatics are going to attack them.” Others had also cited Jane Fonda encouraging murder against pro-life Christians on ABC’s The View, and the Trans Day of Vengeance term being used as early as November 2022 encouraging violence.

#TransTerrorists has also been a hashtag discussing violence committed by trans people, with almost 400 mentions in the last seven days as of this time of writing.

Suffice to say, tensions are high and answers are in demand. That didn’t stop Twitch streamer UsoSirius from making a vile tweet about the incident.

“I hope it was Republicans that lost their lives,” the streamer said. “One good thing about Gun Violence is occasionally wipes out full Republican families in one fell swoop. I would like to thank congressional Republicans and the NRA.”

UsoSirius’ bile didn’t let up once it caught attention. “Good. Be hurt by this tweet you worthless cucks. Cause Tweeting about it will make all the difference. Y’all are pathetic.”

“Me. I’m serene living my life, not getting shot by angry people with assault weapons,” he continued. “Republicans can’t even protect their own kids and schools. So f—king pathetic.”

The streamer’s replies to other disgusted Twitter users showed he was enjoying his infamy. Former major crimes prosecutor and political analyst Philip Holloway noted, “There are some sick people on this platform,” with UsoSirius replying “Nah. Not sick for exclaiming that I don’t want dems to die anymore because of Nazi Republican policies. I say my rage and indifference fits opposite if the MAGA Nazis.”

The streamer’s insistence of “Nazi Republican policies and laws” continued across other tweets, even those unrelated to the shooting.

When accused of being happy at the death of children, UsoSirus once again stated, “Nah. I just prefer them to be Republican kids since you guys don’t care about guns being out on the street. If Republicans did care, they would have policies and laws that prevent these things from happening.”

“But since Nazi Republicans want to make sure that women are forced to have children and put these children in the schools where they will be shot seven years later what exactly is the point?” The former would seemingly be in relation to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade abortion laws. UsoSirus then called his critic, Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, a “Nazi qûñt.”

UsoSirius replied to Dr. Loupis again later. “This qûñt is a little psychological worrisome. Like most Conservative Nazi’s she’s (if she is a she) is obsessed with drag queens and gay people in general. Just wanted to do a little research on this Nazi.” The streamer then showed a screenshot of Google search results for Dr. Loupis’ name.

Twitter user @S_P_E_N_C_E_R_2 theorized UsoSirus “is miserable and all should feel sorry for him. How sad his life must be. These are comments of someone who stays online and derives their world view from it. No nuance or joy. Only sadness and anger. For what? Clout ”

This prompted one of the lengthier tweets from the streamer. “Nope. I was stating an opinion. One that many don’t agree with. To say I am miserable is just incorrect. I wish that shootings would stop. But since all these people thing tweeting and doxing is a much better solution tham actually dealing with the problem, well, that’s just a shame.”

“There is sadness and anger. Sad because kids around the country have to do shooting drills and ask their parents if they think they will be shot when the go to school. If you people actually put in the effort and time you all took to go after me today, perhaps those kids would still be alive and Democrats wouldn’t be demanding bans,” UsoSirus mocked.

“But we all know the industry and they want money. And people not buying their products, which I’m talking of guns, would not be good for business. And I read articles to get different viewpoints. True I stay away from conservative media because they are quite the fascists now, but trust me when I say I love reading and comparing articles on subjects,” UsoSirus claimed.

When lawyer Rogan O’Handley claimed that shirts stating “trans rights or else” featuring pictures of guns was “now the symbol of a domestic terror movement,” UsoSirus took note. “Good. You see. All we have to do apparently is take over what they love. Kidding aside, they are scapegoating so hard becuase they have to speak to their corporate gun masters on a proper response.”

“Glad to know automatic weapons are part of the Domestic Terror Movement. Democrats have bee warning people for years. Now it’s out of the Republicans control,” UsoSirus asserted.

These comments and more caused united outrage across Twitter. “So @SiriusUso thinks NINE YEAR OLDS have a political affiliation. Also, thinks it’s justified to kill little kids for going to school. You’re the baddie, you pos,” @LibertyJen vented.

“Weak Liberal boy @SiriusUso has a fragile backbone and turns off comments?” @Gussied71 noticed. “Come on @elonmusk if this was a Conservative we all know what would happen.”

@oj_pimpson69 took the matter to Twitch’s attention. “Hey @Twitch how do you feel about one of your content creators @SiriusUso wishing for the death of children? Just curious.”

The user above was one of many calling on Twitch to get involved. In 2018 Twitch announced that users and streamers could be reported for off-platform behavior. “Conduct we deem to be hateful will result in an immediate indefinite suspension,” Twitch stated. “Hate simply has no place in the Twitch community.”

“Off-Service Conduct” still exists on Twitch’s Community Guidelines at this time of writing. However, the examples of violating actions included “Deadly violence and violent extremism” as well as “Harmful misinformation actors, or persistent misinformation superspreaders.”

The “Hateful Conduct” section does not mention off-service conduct, but states users cannot “Glorify specific hate crimes or mass violent acts and/or the perpetrators of such acts.”

At the time of publishing, UsoSirius Twitter account is suspended at this time of writing, while his Twitch account is still active and seemingly still affiliated. Provided a user streams enough content, it allows them to make money from streaming via Bit, subscriptions, ads, additional video tools and VOD storage, and more.

Looking at his stats via TwitchTracker, UsoSirius has an average of 78 viewers per stream, but recent stream viewers have been in single digits. However, after his horrific comments, these numbers briefly reached 45 viewers, before falling to 14 on a March 30th stream. His YouTube channel — or at least one that re-uploads his content — also has minimal activity. Even his older videos appear devoid of commentary.

It should also be noted the streamer doesn’t appear to be saving any VODs of his streams, nor have users been saving any clips in the last 30 days.

