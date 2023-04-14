Rocksteady Delays ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ To Give Players “The Best Quality Experience”

Rocksteady Delays ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ To Give Players “The Best Quality Experience”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed yet again, in order to make the game “the best quality experience for players.”

RELATED: Boycott Failed: In Less Than Two Weeks ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Made Just As Much As ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Entire Theatrical Run

The statement on the accompanying image via the game’s official Twitter account opens “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now launch on 02-02-24. We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players.”

“Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding,” developer Rocksteady Studios continued. “There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.”

Last month, the game was met with harsh backlash over it’s always online connection — even in single player. Fans were also the AAA, fully priced title had a Battle Pass and other live service elements, and RPG-stats on gear making some fear another Gotham Knights style grind-fest. This led to a large number of dislikes on then recent trailers.

Shortly after, rumors arose the game would be delayed. Across numerous sources these ranged from May 2023 through Q4 that year. Rather than reworking the game to remove the offending elements, the extra time is supposedly being spent on improving the game’s performance, bug fixing, and general performance.

Others claimed it was to avoid directly competing with either Diablo IV, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or Final Fantasy XVI.

While development started in at least 2010, and was formally announced in 2020, the game has seen numerous delays. Originally aiming to launch in 2022, it was then delayed to Spring 2023, and then given a May 26th, 2023 release date during The Game Awards.

As aforementioned, the game will now launch February 2nd, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

NEXT: ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ Alleged Plot Leaks, Leaker Claims Live Service Plans Scrapped