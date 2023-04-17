Behind Superman: Legacy, Creature Commandos is the next DCU project of James Gunn and DC Studios to take greater shape. The cast of the coming animated series has been revealed and it’s headlined by former Marvel actor Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., and one-off Hellboy and Stranger Things star David Harbour as the Frankenstein Monster who’s now christened Eric.

According to an exclusive by Collider, the cast is rounded out by Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus. Joining them are the returning Steve Agee as John Economos, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Sean Gunn as both Weasel and the new addition of GI Robot.

Waller and Economos come back to supervise the team as they do the Suicide Squad and the crew they place with Peacemaker. They and the rest of the cast are due to appear in both animation and live-action, which is James Gunn’s plan for the DCU going forward and opens up many possibilities for crossovers in other shows and movies.

Gunn reacted to the Collider article confirming Harbour as Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorous, Maria Bakalova as Ilana Rostovic, Sean Gunn as GI Robot and Weasel, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agree as John Economos.

Of note, Gunn did not confirm Waller’s role in the series as Collider claims.

Gunn previously confirmed Frank Grillo would take on the role of Rick Flag Sr. in the series and across all DC Studios media.

Responding to an article from TheWrap, Gunn tweeted, “Happy to welcome Frank Grillo into the DCU as Rick Flag Sr across all media. #CreatureCommandos.”

Dr. Phosphorus is a regular Batman rogue so he could appear in Brave and the Bold or Weasel could pop up in the next season of Peacemaker. Waller and Economos ought to be along for the ride again in that case, but we can guarantee they will be turning up in the series centering on the ARGUS director herself.

The Creature Commandos cartoon is planned as a seven-episode series written entirely by Gunn, similar to Peacemaker and Superman: Legacy. He and producer/co-studio head Peter Safran intend to have stricter control of everything they green-light and develop than Warner Bros. ever gave to DC cinema in the past as WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav is adamant about emulating the MCU.

Gunn would also shoot down fan theories that Ron Perlman was connected to the series when the former Hellboy actor’s name came up to play a member of the team. Gunn broke the disappointing news Perlman was never in negotiations to join the cast of the show. He then urged fans not to believe the rumors they read.

“Ron Perlman is an actor I love but he isn’t on the show and he and I never even talked about him being on the show,” the filmmaker answered. “It might be better if folks stopped believing rumors. If it doesn’t come from me or DC, it’s not to be believed.” Gunn’s had to clear the air similarly regarding Superman casting.

