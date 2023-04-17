Star Wars Theory Reveals Firing Kathleen Kennedy Is At The Top Of His To Do List If He Took Over Lucasfilm

Popular Star Wars YouTuber Star Wars Theory recently revealed what he would do if he became the owner of Lucasfilm.

Star Wars Theory shared his plan in response to a user positing the following hypothetical, “You wakeup to find you are now the owner of Lucasfilm. What’s the first thing you would do?”

At the top of Star Wars Theory’s plan if he took over Lucasfilm is having Kathleen Kennedy walked out the door. His next step would be to filter the Lucasfilm story group. It’s unclear what he means here, but it probably means some of them would be walked out the door with Kennedy while some of them get to stay.

He would also excise the company from under The Walt Disney Company’s control noting, “Disney influence gone.”

After those significant changes, Star Wars Theory revealed he would set up a meeting with Dave Filoni and George Lucas. Specifically, he would want to get a list from Lucas on what projects he would like to see made across a various of different mediums including movies, TV shows, and video games.

He would also give Lucas “priority” for all creative decisions. Filoni would receive second billing to George Lucas. He explained, “Essentially he gets all the power if he wants it.” To this end, Lucas is also allowed to sit in any board meetings if he wants.

Not only does he want to give Lucas priority, he also wants him to create a “declaration or charter of rights that can NEVER be crossed or breached. This way when he, Dave, and myself eventually pass on into the force, Lucasfilm’s future will be safe as long as the charter is upheld.”

While Star Wars Theory wants to excise Disney’s influence, it does appear that he will be keeping everything they “created” as he notes he wants to create a new trilogy set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens that would feature full deep fakes of Luke, Han, and Leia and could possibly adapt Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire novels.

Despite noting that he wants to set a trilogy between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens he would also announce a new trilogy, describing it as Episode 10-12 “which ignores Disney sequels and makes George’s sequel trilogy with Maul.”

From there he would go about strategically planning out the next 10 years of Star Wars. It’s unclear if he’s referring to the next decade after The Rise of Skywalker or the next 10 years when it comes to the studio’s various projects.

He also wants to give life to a number of cancelled projects including Star Wars: Battlefront 4, the scrapped Maul game, as well as the young Boba Fett game.

While he’s bringing these cancelled projects back, he also wants to do a film adaptation of James Luceno’s Darth Plagueis novel chronicling Palpatine’s youth and his rise to power among the Sith.

Star Wars Theory also revealed he would continue The Clone Wars series with an Ahsoka and Rex spin off set after the conclusion of Disney’s completed season 7.

Other things he would do if he was in charge of Lucasfilm would be putting Jon Favreau right below Dave Filoni and making Nick Gillard the stunt master for all Star Wars related projects.

He also would want to create a Darth Vader solo film set one year after the events of Revenge of the Sith. The new Disney canon chronicles chronicled in comic book form Vader’s life immediately after Revenge of the Sith. It’s unclear if he would undo this or craft a new vision.

Along with the Vader film, he also wants to do a “saga of movies” set in the Old Republic. He notes that this series of movies would be at minimum a trilogy. He also would like to create a new trilogy set 500 years after what he is describing as episode 12 when the Skywalkers are dead. He described this trilogy as “completely new and fresh / Dune style /force users are a must but also magic and Vong type of threat, GL decides final say.”

Another trilogy would be one focused on Darth Bane and would adapt the Darth Bane novels written by Drew Karpyshyn back in 2006. The three novels are Darth Bane: Path of Destruction, Darth Bane: Rule of Two, and Darth Bane: Dynasty of Evil.

Another adaptation would be of Dark Horse Comics’ Son of Dathomir series by Jeremy Barlow and Juan Frigeri that was published in 2014. He wants the comic adapted into a CW-style TV series.

Speaking of television series, Star Wars Theory notes that The Book of Boba Fett series should be “redone.” But while he wants The Book of Boba Fett redone he does want The Mandalorian to continue “but with less cooks in the kitchen” and with Jon Favreau having full control.

Favreau recently made it clear that he already had full control telling Esquire Middle East, “I take full responsibility for everything people like or don’t like in this show. There’s no outside pressure on me from the studio, Lucasfilm, Disney, anyone.

He added, “There’s pressure from within on whether or not something feels right. We challenge each other on whether something feels like it’s authentic to Star Wars, if it feels like it’s consistent with things that came before.”

So taking Favreau at face value, this would not be a change from Kathleen Kennedy and Disney’s running of the series.

Nevertheless, Star Wars Theory went on to reveal he would also create a new Knights of the Old Republic game. He would also remaster all of the old Star Wars games.

He would greenlight a Jar Jar Binks cartoon series aimed primarily at younger audiences and would create “TONS of media for youth” as well. He notes that he would also try and keep the company from being cannibalized by feminists as it currently is, “Star Wars is for everyone. The force is not female or male. It’s for everyone.”

Finally, he noted he would “give Filoni the keys and walk away. Lucasfilm stays an independent company, forever.”

Unfortunately, giving the keys to Filoni would lead to the injection of feminist ideology into Star Wars just as much as has been done under Kennedy.

Back in 2016, Filoni spoke at the National Center for Women & Information Technology where he went on a diatribe about the phrase “Don’t be a girl” when used by children during youth sports.

He said, “I have to admit to you I would have said that probably many times growing up and not thought anything of it. You want to start to affect change then, you kind of have to forgive yourself for this foolish behavior, and say now I want to be part of a change.”

“That dynamic is wrong because what we are saying when we say these simple words in this moment is that we are devaluing people,” he wildly claimed. “We are making people as lesser and that can get in a story. It can get in a movie. We have to get rid of these ideas like, ‘That’s a man’s job. That’s not your place.’ We have to start acknowledging these things get said and we have to start changing them in our stories and in our vocabularies as people.”

He even admitted he was part of the team injecting this ideology into Star Wars, “This is what we tried to do with the Star Wars Saga. We tried to create more female characters that can represent so many things. Because what we are trying to do isn’t just create one type of character, we are trying to create a diverse range of characters especially female characters that are strong, that are independent.”

Ironically, Lucas rejected this type of thinking when he originally created Star Wars. When asked by Starlog back in February 1988, “Are you going to bring more women in for future Star Wars films?” Lucas answered, “Well, what of Princess Leia? When you’re making a war film, how are you going put women in it? Think of other war films, think of The Longest Day, those films. Well, it’s your galaxy; I have to go with the rest of the world. And still make it believable. I’m not how many women will be in the rest of the films; that the kind of thing that plots dictate. What would Star Wars have been like if Han Solo had been a woman?”

While some of Star Wars Theory’s idea would be fun, it appears he would not actually excise the real problems with Star Wars at this point. Despite claiming to get rid of Disney influence he would still seemingly maintain Disney’s sequel trilogy and other Disney Star Wars stories.

But maybe the biggest flaw is keeping Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, who have shown they are unfit to manage Star Wars given the abysmal storytelling showcased in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

