James Mangold Confirms He Is Writing And Directing DCU Swamp Thing Movie

James Mangold Confirms He Is Writing And Directing DCU Swamp Thing Movie

Move over Indiana Jones, because director James Mangold revealed he is dialing up his destiny further in the fantasy and comic book realm of Hollywood. After this summer’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and a recently announced Star Wars movie, Mangold is headed to the Swamps of DC to conjure up a monster in the one and only avatar of the dank but verdant biome.

RELATED: ‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Shares Hint He Is Up For New ‘Swamp Thing’ Movie at DC Studios

When Collider caught up with the Logan and The Wolverine filmmaker at Star Wars Celebration, he confirmed the tease he submitted on Twitter a while ago that indicated he is going to be in charge of Swamp Thing’s next big-screen incarnation. Mangold will be all in and hands-on, writing and directing the picture in a capacity similar to James Gunn’s with Peacemaker and Superman: Legacy.

“The truth is, I’m writing both right now, and who knows what’s going to happen and what’s gonna blossom first or second? So there’s your thing, I’m doing Swamp Thing, there’s your scoop. It’s not a rumor, it’s happening. I put it online,’” Mangold said. So this is one more DC movie in development at Warner Bros. that appears to have momentum behind it.

Here’s @mang0ld revealing he’s writing both the #swampthing movie and his #StarWars movie during our red carpet interview at #StarWarsCelebration2023. This is the first time he’s acknowledged he’s working on ‘Swamp Thing’ for #dc pic.twitter.com/HdTxdpZXJM — Collider (@Collider) April 7, 2023

RELATED: Rumor: Warner Bros. Looking To Introduce Swamp Thing In Francis Lawrence’s ‘Constantine’ Sequel

There is no doubt, however, that we won’t see the Swamp Thing movie until after 2025 as Superman: Legacy kicks off the Gods and Monsters chapter of events – although there is reasonable assurance as well that Alec Holland will be a major cog in the proceedings. His film should advance the mystery that gets unriddled and confronted at the DCU’s climax.

The Justice League may unite by then under the direction of The Flash’s helmer Andy Muschietti but that’s an unconfirmed story. What we can verify, based on the DC Studios slate announcement, is Mangold’s Swamp Thing “will investigate the dark origins of” the character. Our guess is he and Gunn will take inspiration from Alan Moore as the streaming series did.

Mangold’s next film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in June and could wind up being a total disaster, which probably won’t deter Gunn or Warner Bros. from keeping him aboard for Swamp Thing, regardless. Odds favor him more than Phoebe Waller-Bridge picking up the hat and whip, but tell us your level of enthusiasm for James Mangold’s Swamp Thing down below.

NEXT: Rumor: Swamp Thing To Join J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark, May Receive Spinoff Series On HBO Max