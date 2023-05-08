‘Sonic Frontiers’ Writer Ian Flynn Confirms His Return For DLC, Promises New Content Will Be “Truly Important”

‘Sonic Frontiers’ Writer Ian Flynn Confirms His Return For DLC, Promises New Content Will Be “Truly Important”

Writer Ian Flynn has confirmed he will return to write the DLC story for Sonic Frontiers, promising it will be “truly important.”

RELATED: ‘Sonic Frontiers’ Director Discusses Future Of The Series, Addresses Relying Too Much On Past Locations: “We Will Look Into This As An Issue”

A former writer on the Sonic the Hedgehog Archie Comic, Flynn is the lead writer for IDW Publishing’s Sonic the Hedgehog comic series and Sega’s Sonic Frontiers. Speaking on Twitter, Flynn addressed earlier rumors of his continued involvement. “Since it’s been making the rounds: I’m back for the #SonicFrontiers DLC story.”

“As before, the events & key details were supplied by Kishimoto-san & my job was to flesh it out. The team is extremely hard-working and ambitious. The DLC will be truly important,” assured Flynn, closing with the #KnowingSmile hashtag.

“Like #SonicFrontiers before, I can’t say more than that. AT ALL,” Flynn later said in a follow-up tweet, adding, “Asking @BumbleKast [Flynn’s podcast alongside music connoisseur Kyle Crouse] won’t work either, you sneaky devils.

He then concluded, “You’ll just have to wait for the teasers/promos. Which I also contributed to,” once again using the cheeky #KnowingSmile hashtag.

RELATED: Sega “Fixing A Variety of Issues” After Sonic Origins Launch Is Met With Subpar Player Reviews, Developer Rants, And Game-Breaking Glitches

Sega and Sonic Team had promised a trio of free updates to Sonic Frontiers, with the first having launched in March. This added a handful of new features, such as Photo Mode, Juke Box, and new challenge modes. The other updates promise to bring new Koco to find, new open zone challenges, some unspecified celebration of the Sonic series’ anniversary, as well as new playable characters and story.

Aside from the Digital Deluxe Edition, DLC for the game thus far includes Monster Hunter and Christmas costumes, along with Sonic’s Soap shoes from Sonic Adventure 2. (the latter to those who joined the game’s newsletter prior to January 31st).

Whether Flynn’s work will apply to separate paid DLC, or part of the third update free update, is unclear.

NEXT: Sega Looking For New Associate Lore Manager For ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Series: “We’re Working On Making The Universe And Stories More Meaningfully Connected”