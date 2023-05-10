New Report Claims ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Lost Marvel $125M+

A new report claims that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lost Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company north of $125 million.

This new report comes from YouTuber and box office analyst Valliant Renegade who took a look at the box office financials for the film following the end of its theatrical run.

According to The-Numbers, the film grossed $213.7 million at the domestic box office and another $250.4 million at the international box office for a global gross of $464.1 million.

Looking at the international box office, the film grossed just shy of $40 million in China. The United Kingdom brought in $23.1 million, Mexico brought in $17.9 million, France took in $13.5 million, and South Korea grossed $12.5 million.

The film had a reported production budget of $200 million.

Looking at these financials, Valliant Renegade explains why he believes the film lost north of $125 million. First, he explains how much of the gross Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company are taking from the various box offices.

“In the domestic box office on a movie of this scale about 55% of that domestic revenue gets returned to the distributor,” Valliant Renegade explains. “From the international not including China, it’s about 40% in this day and age. And a lot of that has gone down a little bit thanks to foreign currency exchange drag. Meaning foreign currencies on average are buying fewer US dollars than they were a year or two ago largely due to inflationary pressures.”

“And then there’s China itself, which returns about 25% to the distributor,” he notes.

He then takes this information and applies it to Quantumania’s box office returns saying, “Using $214 million at the domestic box office, that’s about $118 million that goes back to Disney. On the international side, removing the $40 million haul from China itself, that puts at about $212 million in the international retail and $85 million of that goes back to Disney.”

“China itself of the $40 million box office, about $10 million returns to Disney,” Renegade explains. “That means that all totaled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brought home to The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios somewhere to the tune of $213 million.”

He continues, “And that of course would not pay for any of the massive marketing campaign that this movie would have engendered. Usually these types of Marvel films especially big blockbuster films in general usually tend to command somewhere on the order of close to $150 million in additional expenditures by distributors to actually sell these products to the general public.”

“That would mean Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at the very least, lost somewhere in the $125 [million], maybe as high as $150 million range. And that is a boondoggle for The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios. And it’s one of many that they’ve had in Phases Four and Five,” he asserted.

Valliant Renegade concludes the video with a prediction, “2023 is going to be the year of the great reckoning inside of The Walt Disney Studio family and why they’re going to have get their financial house in order because this simply cannot continue.”

What do you make of this new report that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lost upwards of $125 million at the box office for Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company?

