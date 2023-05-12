‘Andor’ Creator Tony Gilroy Issues Statement After Being Accused Of “Scabbing” For Working On The Star Wars Disney+ Series During The Writers Strike

‘Andor’ Creator Tony Gilroy Issues Statement After Being Accused Of “Scabbing” For Working On The Star Wars Disney+ Series During The Writers Strike

Andor creator Tony Gilroy issued a statement after he was accused of “scabbing” during the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

WGA member Abdullah Saeed accused Gilroy of “scabbing” in an Instagram post earlier this week writing, “This is scabbing. There’s no way a writer/producer can ‘finish’ writing and begin solely producing. And if the scripts truly are finished, let’s see em.”

Saeed then called for Gilroy to be kicked out of the union if any of his scripts had been changed, “If there’s one word different in the finished product, kick Tony Gilroy out of the WGA.”

RELATED: ‘Andor’ Showrunner Admits Show Is “Chasing The Audience” After Expecting To Have a “Gigantic Instantaneous Audience”

He continued, “One of the biggest writers in Hollywood could stand with his union and halt production on his hit show, thereby by forcing a major studio to consider WGA demands a little harder.”

“Instead, he has chosen to be a SCAB! We all want Andor s2, but not at the cost of fairness to writers,” Saeed concluded.

Following this accusation, Gilroy issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter claiming he stopped writing-related work on Andor before midnight on May 1st when the strike began.

His statement reads, “I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions.”

RELATED: ‘Andor’ Showrunner Tony Gilroy Admits His “Whole Goal Is To Try To Turn Everything Upside Down”

Not only does Gilroy’s statement come after Saeed’s accusation, but it also came following a letter from Bob McPhail, the Assistant Chief Counsel for Disney’s ABC Signature, instructing showrunners and producers to continue to perform their duties during the strike.

The letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter and dated May 3rd states, “We want specifically to reiterate to you as a showrunner or other writer-producer that you are not excused from performing your duties as a showrunner and/or producer on your series as a result of the WGA strike.”

It continued, “Your personal services agreement with [the] Studio requires that you perform your showrunner and/or producing duties even if the WGA attempts to fine you for performing such services during the strike.”

McPhail added, “Your duties as a showrunner and/or producer are not excused, suspended or terminated until and unless you are so notified in writing by the Studio. Studio intends to stay in production during the WGA strike and we are legally entitled to do so.”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max also sent a letter to WGA members who serve as producers on May 2nd. It reads, “HBO/HBO Max respects your membership in the WGA, and will not do anything to place you in jeopardy of violating WGA rules. However, we believe certain services, such as participating in the casting process and/or contributing to non-writing production and post-production work are clear examples of non-WGA required services that should continue to be rendered during this time.”

The letter added, “The WGA cannot prohibit you from rendering producing services pursuant to your personal services agreement as long as you are providing non-writing services.”

What do you make of Gilroy’s statement?

NEXT: Former TV Executive Paul Chato Weighs In On Writers Strike: “It Would Be Business Insanity To Negotiate Away The Option Of Scripts Generated By AI”