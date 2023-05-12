Mel Gibson To Direct Mark Wahlberg In New Film ‘Flight Risk’ From Lionsgate

A new report details Mel Gibson will return to the director’s chair and he will be working with Mark Wahlberg for an upcoming movie titled Flight Risk based on Jared Rosenberg’s 2020 Blacklist script.

According to the report from Deadline, the film will see Wahlberg play a pilot transporting an accused criminal to trial

On Blacklist’s website, a description of the script states, “An Air Marshal transporting a fugitive across the Alaskan wilderness via a small plane finds herself trapped when she suspects their pilot is not who he says he is.”

The film sees Gibson and Wahlberg reunite following the 2022 film, Father Stu, where Wahlberg played Stuart Long, a boxer who converts to Catholicism and becomes a priest. Gibson played Long’s father, Bill Long.

The movie will be produced by Lionsgate. Lionsgate’s Joe Drake said, “We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg.”

He added, “These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year.”

Flight Risk marks Gibson’s sixth feature in the director’s chair. He previously directed The Man Without a Face in 1993. From there he did Braveheart in 1995. He then created the masterpiece The Passion of the Christ in 2004. In 2006 he directed Apocalypto and most recently did Hacksaw Ridge in 2016.

On top of Flight Risk, Gibson is also working on The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection and Lethal Weapon 5.

Outside of the director’s chair, Gibson will play Cormac in the upcoming John Wick TV series spin-off, The Continental.

Wahlberg can next be seen in Netflix’s The Union, which was retitled from Our Man From Jersey, alongside Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons, and Jackie Earle Haley.

