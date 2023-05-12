Two More Animated Batman Projects Being Added To Amazon Prime Video Line-up Alongside ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

Two More Animated Batman Projects Being Added To Amazon Prime Video Line-up Alongside ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

Batman: Caped Crusader received a second chance at Amazon after Warner Bros. Discovery performed a massive purge of HBO Max projects – including Batgirl which was permanently shelved – but it won’t be feathering a new nest at Prime Video by itself. The studio and streaming titan picked up another Bat-related series plus a movie that sows the seed for its existence.

In a press release, Prime Video talked about the catalog of Batman stuff (a Bat-alog?) that it’s steadily building for itself, and that’s growing thanks to a pair of parodic entries in the canon. First up is the film Merry Little Batman, which is described as a “family action comedy destined to join the rogue’s gallery of classic holiday movies.”

Says the synopsis, “When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into ‘Little Batman’ in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays.” The film’s “directed [and executive produced] by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!).”

The press release continues, “Following the events of Merry Little Batman, Bat-Family follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family.” Roth and Register will executive produce Bat-Family with Jase Ricci.

“We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman. From the cinematic noir storytelling of Batman: Caped Crusader to the comedic adventures of Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages,” said Register, who presides over WB Animation and Cartoon Network.

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM added, “Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation.”

He continued, “Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition…alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos…”

