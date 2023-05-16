‘Beyblade’ Revs Up New Official Manga Series From ‘Kakegurui’ Author Homura Kawamoto, ‘High Card’ Co-Creator Hikaru Muno, And ‘The Promised Neverland’ Artist Posuka Demizu

‘Kakegurui’ Author Homura Kawamoto Teams With ‘High Card’ Co-Creator Hikaru Muno And ‘The Promised Neverland’ Artist Posuka Demizu To Rev Up New ‘Beyblade’ Manga

The time to let it rip is once again upon us, as Kakeguri co-creator Homura Kawamoto has teamed with his former High Card co-creator Hikaru Muno and The Promised Neverland artist Posuka Demizu for a new manga entry in the eponymous franchise, Beyblade X.

Initially announced by Beyblade toy manufacturer Takara Tomy in March ahead of its 70-page, full color premiere in the recent June issue of Shogakukan’s Monthly CoroCoro Comics, Beyblade X – or Beyblade XTREAME, according to its full title – will follow a new generation of professional beybladers as they risk everything to climb the levels of Tower X as they compete in the world-renowned Pro League competition.

Similar to every entry in the series, fans can expect to see new gears, gimmicks, and gutsy moves as its core cast of colorful youths attempt to achieve their Beyblade-related dreams.

Unfortunately, as an official translation of the lengthy preview comic has yet to be released (the localized pages featured within this article being the product of fans rather than a major publisher), further details regarding the series’ cast and plot, including the name of its suitably-spiky-haired protagonist, remain unknown to English readers.

Notably, Beyblade X marks the fourth official mainline entry in the popular top-battling series following the original Beyblade (1999), Metal Fight Beyblade (2008), and Beyblade Burst (2015).

However, given the unrelated nature of each entry, it’s likely that new fans hoping to enjoy some spinning metal action will be able to jump right into X without having to worry about catching up on the rest of the franchise.

Beyblade X is currently set to begin serialization within Shogakukan’s CoroCoro Comics magazine with its July issue, which will hit Japanese shelves on June 15th.

As of writing, no word has been given regarding any English localization plans. However, given that the franchise’s previous three entries all received English translations (albeit from various publishers), it’s likely that X will follow suit.

