After an almost decade lost in the wasteland, Dark Horse Comics has announced that the Human Typhoon is set to regale fans with his past exploits with a new, deluxe edition reprinting of Trigun and Trigun: The Maximum.

As initially revealed by Anime News Network, both parts of Yasuhiro Nightow’s sci-fi western classic will soon receive Dark Horse’s oversized hardcover treatment.

The Trigun hardcover will compile Vash’s first adventure into one singular collection, while the far-lengthier Trigun Maximum will be reprinted across multiple releases, with its first gathering the series’ original three volumes.

Set on the planet Gunsmoke, Trigun follows the man with a sixty billion double-dollar bounty on his head, Vash the Stampede, as he attempts to come to terms with his tragic past and his tumultuous present.

Along for the wild ride are twin Bernardelli Insurance Society agents Meryl Stryfe and Milly Thompson, who seek to minimize the damage Vash causes in his wake, and the mysterious priest Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

In the direct sequel Maximum, two years have passed since Vash has clashed with his brother Knives in what has since come to be known as the Fifth Moon Incident. Taking up the false name Eriks, Vash is now semi-retired and focused on living a peaceful life with a young girl named Lina.

However, this temporary peace is shattered when Wolfwood comes calling in need of assistance against Knives and his Gung-Ho-Guns’ plot to destroy humanity.

Luckily for fans, Dark Horse will also be retaining the manga’s original 7×10″ page format.

Dark Horse Comics is slated to release Trigun Deluxe Edition for $49,99 in bookstores on December 5th and local comic book stores on December 6th, while Maximum‘s first volume will follow for $49.99 on April 2nd in bookstores and local comic book stores on April 3rd, 2024.

Pre-orders are now available worldwide on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and their local book and comic stores.

