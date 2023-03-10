Dark Horse Comics To Reprint ‘Hellsing’ Manga In Paperback With More Accurate Translations

It seems the series’ deluxe hard cover editions were not enough to satiate fans’ thirst, as just three years after these premium releases hit shelves, Dark Horse Comics has announced plans to once again unleash the legions of the damned onto bookshelves with a new reprint of the classic vampire manga Hellsing.

Created by mangaka Kohta Hirano and priginally serialized from 1997-2008 in Shonen Gahosha’s Young King OURs magazine, Hellsing centers around the powerful vampire lord Alucard who, alongside the titular organization, fights in defense of humanity against the legions of undead and ghastly creatures that haunt the British Isles.

However, when the number of attacks across the nation begin to occur with increase frequency, the group discovers that a Nazi splinter group known as Millenium are seeking to use the supernatural to restore the Third Reich to power.

Taking it upon themselves to once again put their world conquering plans to rest, Hellsing soon finds themselves, Millenium, and the Vatican secret hit-squad Iscariot, in a three-way skirmish for the fate of the world.

An essential read ever since its late 90s debut, Dark Horse announced on March 9th that the beloved horror manga will once again rise from the grave this Winter in the form of all-new paperback editions.

Listed as the Hellsing 2nd Edition, this run of the series will notably feature the revised, more accurate translations previously provided by longtime Berserk translator Duane Johnson for the aforementioned 2020 hardcover releases.

As per Dark Horse, Hellsing 2nd Edition‘s first volume will retail for $14.99 and is slated to first drop into bookstores on November 7th before landing in comic book shops the next day.

Pre-orders for Hellsing Volume 1 2nd Edition are now available from both major and minor retailers.

[Editor’s Note: A previous headline was gave the misleading impression that the series would be ‘updated for modern sensibilities’. It has been updated to reflect the fact that, in actuality, the revised translations are more accurate.]

