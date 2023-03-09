Outside of those who have taken to believing they know better than the original artists, manga fans unanimously want accurate translations of the content they enjoy – unfortunately for Twin Star Exorcists fans, it seems the Viz Media team behind the series’ English localization has found themselves firmly in the former camp.

Created by mangaka Yoshiaki Sukeno, Twin Star Exorcists centers on the war between the Exorcists of Tsuchimikado and the Kegare, a species of monsters created from the negative energy of the human populace.

The titular ‘Twin Stars’ refers to a great prophecy which claims that series protagonists Benio Adashino and Rokuro Enmado will give birth to a child who will put an end to the centuries long conflict – that is, if they can survive long enough to make it happen.

But according to the series’ latest chapter, it seems their greatest enemy may not be humanity’s sins given form, but rather ideologically motivated localizers.

Upon its publication on March 2nd, we discovered that the series 117th chapter features a particularly questionable line of dialogue that sounds less like something Skueno would ever write and more like the tired screeds of your average Twitter feminist.

The moment in question occurs during Shizuru Ioroi, Hibari and Tsukumo Zez’s continuing encounter with the villainous Gabura, whom the trio ran into last chapter.

However, thanks to being heavily traumatized by a ghost from his past, Gabura has been reduced to a pitiful husk of his former self who has sworn off fighting for the foreseeable future.

This proves particularly frustrating for Shizuru, as ever since she watched Gabura brutally slaughter her entire family, she has dedicated her life for the day she could exact vengeance upon him and finally exorcise him from this plane.

But after Hibari reveals that he possess information regarding the killer’s true past, Gabura begins Ch. 117 by flying into an angry rage and demanding that his opponent “Tell me everything you know about me!”

In turn, Shizuru finds her own spirits lifted, snapping back to form by announcing to her companions, “This is for keeps!” before issuing the pointed call, “Better gird your loins, Hibari!”

As Gabura responds by lashing out wildly and Shizuru easily dodges his attacks, the scarred fighter calls out to Hibari, “I told you to gird your loins, didn’t I?! Or would you rather curl into the fetal position and suck your thumb while we put on a show for you?!

Surprised by her sudden change in attitude, an annoyed Hibari points out that Shizuru “was whining just now because Gabura was ignoring you!”, to which their ever-literal teammate Tsukumo follows up with an explanation as to the physical health consequences that would occur should someone actually perform the actions suggested

It is here, in Shizuru’s subsequent refusal to admit to her less-than-cool behavior, that the series’ English localizers made their eye-rolling alteration.

In the original Japanese text, Shizuru brushes off her friends’ criticisms by declaring, ” 過ぎた話にこだわる男はモテねぇぜ”

According to multiple sources, including Japanese Twitter user @rayforcegamer and professional Japanese-to-English translator @bansama, Shizuru’s dialogue can be accurately translated as “A guy fixating on the past ain’t popular with the ladies, you know!” or alternatively “Men who dwell on the past are not popular!”.

But in the chapter’s English localization, as uploaded to both Manga Plus and Viz Media’s official website, Shizuru instead responds to Hibari and Tsukumo by dismissively declaring, “mansplainers aren’t popular with the ladies, you know.”

As of writing, neither Sukeno, Shueisha, nor Viz have commented on this change.

