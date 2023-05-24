Petition Blasts Demi Lovato For Offending Christians By Blaspheming Jesus And The Crucifixion On Her Latest Album Cover

The music industry is at it again, but it’s not a Heavy Metal or Hard Rock artist, or Lady Gaga, to blame this time. Singer Demi Lovato’s latest album – “Holy Fvck” – has been deemed offensive and unfit for Christians because of its cover and imagery that depict the pop star in a crucifix pose on a mattress shaped like a cross.

A report by Fox News added she is wearing “a bondage-style outfit” while lying “in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross.” It was also said a poster of the image was “irresponsibly placed” in the United Kingdom where children were exposed to it, and nonprofit apostolates have acted accordingly.

The American TFP started a petition to express their outrage and hold Lovato accountable for mocking Jesus with “another horrendous blasphemy” they are also calling “a grave offense.” “This is disgusting and a grave offense to Jesus,” its background description reads. “We must oppose this blasphemy!” Almost 85,000 people have signed it to help close in on a new signature goal.

Addressing Lovato directly, the petition’s message to her says, “I am appalled by your recent blasphemous cover album…It openly dishonors Jesus Christ, mocks the crucifix and offends Christians worldwide! …I demand that you immediately remove the album and stop its promotion and circulation.” The image of Lovato was already banned in the UK as “likely to cause serious offense to Christians.”

The country’s Advertising Standards Authority considered the image “together with the reference to ‘holy f—,’ which in that context was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion, was likely to cause serious offense to Christians.” For decades, musicians and the entertainment world, in general, had no compunction crossing that line.

Demi Lovato ventured far from her wholesome Disney Channel roots to join that chorus. In the last few years, Lovato and her music have gone increasingly in that direction of sacrilege and shock value.

Consequently, she has used her fame and platform to promote gender ideology by labeling herself nonbinary, and sexual promiscuity by openly expressing her “sexual fluidity.”

