Margot Robbie Explains Why Barbie “Is Sexualized, But She Should Never Be Sexy”

Margot Robbie unveiled that Aqua’s Barbie Girl was wrong. Living Barbie’s glamorous plastic life in the Barbie world is not fantastic.

Produced through LuckyChap Entertainment and based on Mattel’s iconic doll, the live action Barbie movie follows Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken as they set out to find true happiness in the real world.

The upcoming highly anticipated Barbie movie’s titular star and producer Margot Robbie revealed in an interview for the summer issue of Vogue the intense character journey to become Mattel’s fashion icon.

Robbie recalled how she sought out the advice of the movie’s director and co-writer Greta Gerwig to navigate into Barbie’s unique psyche.

“I was like, ‘Greta, I need to go on this whole character journey.’” Robbie revealed. “And Greta was like, ‘Oh, I have a really good podcast for you,’”

Gerwig suggested the I, Tonya actress listen to This American Life podcast episode 731 which follows a woman named Diane who doesn’t “introspect hardly ever, hardly at all– meaning she spends almost no time looking inward. She doesn’t really think about herself, her thoughts, her feelings about the world almost ever.”

The podcast helped, as Robbie informed Vogue, “You know how you have a voice in your head all the time? This woman, she doesn’t have that voice in her head.”

With one step toward plastic enlightenment complete, the Wolf of Wall Street star proceeded to tell Vogue her inner struggle with the sexualization of Barbie and the doll’s sexuality.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs,” Robbie said. “If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire?’ No, I don’t think she could.”

“She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her,” she added. “Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.”

Robbie also informed the outlet about how she pitched the film to Mattel, “We of course would want to honor the 60-year legacy that this brand has, but we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren’t fans of Barbie. And in fact, aren’t just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that.”

The official description for the film states, “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

Barbie arrives in theaters nationwide on July 21.

