‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Confirms Nicolas Cage Superman Cameo: “I Dreamt All Of My Life To Work With Him”

It’s been talked about, and all the rumors and hints turned out to be true. The Flash will serve as Nicolas Cage’s redemption. The Renfield star will finally play his stymied incarnation of Superman as a variant dwelling within the Multiverse. His appearance, however, allegedly amounts to a cameo that Barry (Ezra Miller) will find when he travels through The Speed Force.

With all the scoops spoiling this detail of the film, its director Andy Muschietti felt that it could no longer be kept a secret. He thus talked about it as well as working with Nicolas Cage for the first time in an interview with Esquire Middle East. “Nic was absolutely wonderful,” he said.

“Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it,” Muschietti continued. “I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.” He would add that Cage “is a massive Superman fan,” and “A comic book fanatic,” which is common knowledge at this point. The Man of Steel was one of his dream roles.

He remained attached to Superman Lives until 2000 when it was clear the movie wasn’t going forward and the actor gave up hope. Stills and test footage leaked out in the ensuing years that left fans cringing and baffled initially, but also inspired men like Jon Schnepp to imagine what could have been in his documentary The Death of Superman Lives.

Cage mentioned what he, director Tim Burton, and producer Jon Peters were going for. “It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair,” he told Variety back in March. “I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there.” Tobey Maguire went there with Spider-Man in his third outing, and we remember how that worked out.

Add to that there was supposed to be a fight with a giant mechanical spider, thanks to Peters, for extra weirdness. To some, it was for the best that Superman Lives never got off the ground, but The Flash will make up for the lost time.

Interestingly, Peters may have finally gotten his wish, as rumor has it that Muschietti allowed the giant spider for that Superman cameo. Before warning followers to avoid the spoiler altogether, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims, “There’s a cameo from Nicolas Cage as Superman fighting a giant robot.”

