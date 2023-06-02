‘Snowfall’ Actor Damson Idris Claims He Was Demonically Oppressed After Praying To The Devil: “I Had Nightmares Every Day”

It’s 2023 and people still haven’t figured out one of life’s most basic principles: “F—k around and find out.”

Damson Idris, the star behind the hit FX show Snowfall, is the most recent example of the aforementioned rule of thumb, revealing that he “found out” after begging Satan for help.

Set in the 1980s ghettos of Los Angeles during the crack epidemic and it’s impact on the African American community, Snowfall ran for six seasons, with Idris’ performance being a stand out in the final episodes.

The actor’s motivation for the role, however, led to him to bite off far more than he could chew.

Idris sat with with fellow actors Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, Michael Imperioli, and Kieran Culkin during The Hollywood Reporter’s 2023 TV Drama roundtable, wherein the Snowfall actor made the shocking confession that he repeatedly prayed to Satan to help him improve in the role.

The actor told his colleagues at the table that, after hitting a creative block during the filming stages of Snowfall, he would often summon the Devil to given him a helping hand.

“I was hitting a block, right?I was like, ‘Ah, I’m not doing it right,” Idris confessed. “So I went in the corner, and then I was looking at the wall, and I was like, ‘Come on, Devil. Come on, Devil,’ right?

“‘Come to me, like, come to me,’” the actor recalled. “Because I had to do something, like, crazy, right?”

The Snowfall star went on to reveal that he suffered from recurring nightmares after his desperate attempt to contact Satan.

“[I] had nightmares for a month,” Idris admitted. “Like, I had nightmares every day. Like, I just felt… I felt that energy. And I had to pray and do all this stuff to get rid of it. And, you know, you call your mum up and you’re like, ‘bring me back to life.'”

He then concluded, “That stuff is real. That stuff really is real.”

Whether Damson Idris realizes it or not, his prayer to Satan and symptoms of nightmares are a textbook example of Demonic Oppression. According to Pastor Duke Taber, symptoms of demonic oppression can cause a range of negative emotions, including anger, hopelessness, and spiritual deadness.

“Demonic oppression is a type of spiritual attack that occurs when an individual is under the influence of demonic forces,” writes Taber. “It is different from possession, where the demon takes control of the individual’s body.

The pastor elaborates, “In contrast, oppression is a more subtle form of demonic attack, where the individual’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviors are influenced by the demonic forces.”

Those who suffer from oppression may also have difficulty with prayer while suffering from nightmares, sleeplessness, self-mutilation, addictions, and suicidal thoughts. Hollywood has long been associated and accused of promoting demonic influence — something that has been downplayed as “Satanic Panic.”

However, in recent months, the mask of denial has been rapidly coming off. Earlier this year, former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens promoted a Tubi film about Satanic witchcraft.

The actress has openly admitted that witchcraft is something she is passionate about, revealing that she has been doing it for years.

“It was a lot more personal than anything I’ve ever done. I’m not hiding behind a character as I normally do in films — this is me, exploring something that I am very passionate about,” Hudgens told Variety.

She continued, “I’m hoping that it makes other curious people out there to be inspired to open their hearts, minds and soul. Trust their intuition and find a bit more peace in the unknown.”

Last year, MCU Actress Elizabeth Olsen told Australian outlet Pedestrian.tv that she was a witness to witchcraft and many in her inner circle practice it. “I do feel though that I and some people in my life are a little bit witchy,” Olsen said.

“And I think that that has something to do just being connected to nature and to allowing certain thoughts, or surprising dreams, like actually allowing — take them in. And I think there is something about that in itself that is very witchy,” she concluded.

One of my biggest career bucket list items has been crossed off as I finally got to chat to Elizabeth Olsen to celebrate #DoctorStrange. It was everything I wanted it to be and more. As requested by the #ScarletWitch fans, I asked her about her favourite costume first up. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/yCrWgvog1c — Matthew Galea (@mattygalea_) May 12, 2022

Earlier this year, for her 33rd birthday, Harry Potter franchise actress Emma Watson made a series of references to the occult, which included thanking her coven of witches.

“Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now,” Watson said. “You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Much like Watson and Hudgens, actress Megan Fox has revealed that she performed occult rituals with her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly — admitting to drinking each other’s blood during their engagement.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” Fox wrote in an Instagram post.

She added, “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” the Transformers actress said, unceremoniously adding, “and then we drank each other’s blood.”

“I guess ‘drank each other’s blood’ might mislead people, or like people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops,” fox would go on to clarify in an interview with Glamour UK.

“But yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion, for ritual purposes only.”

The influence of Satan is growing in Hollywood everyday. While some foolish celebrities view the devil as a source of inspiration and wealth, the reality is the forces of evil only seek the destruction of souls.

1 Peter 5:8 (NKJV) warns against trusting the Devil by saying, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.”

