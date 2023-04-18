Disney+ Greenlights “Coming-Of-Age” Story About A Teenager Who Has A One Night Stand With Satan

In the last days, the final showdown between God and Satan will be imminent.

Over the last few years, Hollywood has promoted acts of demonic rebellion as harmless entertainment to be consumed by the masses, especially to younger audiences.

Disney has openly admitted to it’s not so secret agenda to groom and propagandize your children into the LGBTQ lifestyle as well as grooming children into racial hatred and division with shows such as Disney’s Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Disney’s attempt to groom children into the sins of Lust and Wrath led to parents across the country pulling away from Disney backed projects specifically those aimed at children.

Last year, Lightyear lost over $130 million after it attempted to promote a lesbian relationship in a kids film. After the move rightfully received criticism for this, Buzz Lightyear’s voice actor Chris Evans attacked anyone who objected to it as an “idiot” and said they would “die off like the dinosaurs.”

After that marketing tactic surprisingly didn’t work, Disney tried to play the LGBTQ card again with the film Strange World and the result was once again, another $100+ million lost at the box office.

When Disney cannot push LGBTQ onto children, why not just to push Satan onto them?

Disney’s not only doing that, but they are explicitly promoting evil and the occult by greenlighting a new German show entitled Pauline. The show follows an 18-year-old girl who has a one-night stand with a boy called ‘Lukas,’ but, as it turns out, he’s really the devil.

As noted by Deadline, this one night stand with Satan comes on the back of Pauline being heavily stressed by school, the climate crisis, and the downfall of society.

The Satanic show backed by Disney will also be promoting diversity and inclusion with it’s casting. The show will be led by a black teenager played by Sira-Anna Faal with German actor Ludger Bökelmann playing the role of Satan.

The series is written by Sebastian Colley and is being showrun by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. Käßbohrer and Murmann commented on Disney+ giving the series a greenlight saying, “For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts.”

They added, ”We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.”

Calling a story about a teenage girl who gets knocked up by Satan a “coming of age” story is about as ridiculous as it is outright blasphemous.

Keep in mind, Disney previously claimed that they were not promoting Satanism on Disney+ in last year’s Christmas series The Santa Clauses. The series featured a scene where Elves hold up signs that spell out “We love you Satan” before quickly rearranging it to spell out “We love you Santa.”

Disney also propped up a Satanic cartoon entitled Little Demon through FX. The series shows an unmarried pagan woman is impregnated by Satan and gives birth to the Anti-Christ.

Danny DeVito described the show saying, “I have a quest as the devil. I met a beautiful woman and I have a gorgeous antichrist daughter who I love and want to be with. I get to play all the devilish things I’ve had in my career and this also gives me a family I care about.”

The series features demonic witchcraft, pagan rituals, gratuitous blood, gore, and nudity.

Hollywood’s agenda to expose young children to evil comes right out of Matthew 18:6 (NKJV) where Jesus warns, “But whoever causes one of these little ones (children) who believe in Me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”

Hollywood’s war to corrupt your children is not slowing down anytime soon and parents have to be as vigilant as ever to prevent them from succeeding.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Satanic Disney+ project?

