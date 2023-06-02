Taika Waititi Claims He’s Stuck On The “Middle Part” Of His Star Wars Script

Director and actor Taika Waititi recently provided an update on his Star Wars film claiming he’s stuck on the “middle part.”

The official Star Wars website noted , “Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi, who recently won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit and directed the widely-acclaimed first season finale episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+, will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release.”

They added, “Joining Waititi on the screenplay will be Academy Award® nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho), who received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year on the three-time Oscar-winning film, 1917.”

There hasn’t been much movement in the three years since. Back in June 2022, Waititi even indicated the film not get made after he submits his script. He told The New York Times, “I’m trying to write the ‘Star Wars’ idea at the moment. I’ve got to see how that goes, because once I submit it, that might determine when it gets made or if it gets made, even.”

Waititi added, “I am cool as well to take six months off and just go hang out with my kids.”

More recently he indicated the whole film was a rumor despite it being officially announced. He was asked by Deadline, “Speaking of different environments, Taika, there’s also a lot of talk about what you are working on, now it’s writing and perhaps staring in a Star Wars movie …”

Waititi responded, “Yeah, that rumor’s about three years old. All I’ll say is God forbid I make a Star Wars film about people sitting on mountains playing flutes…”

When Deadline’s Dominic Patten informed him, “Well, they kind of went there with the last few Stars Wars movies with Luke Skywalker,” Waititi replied, “Okay, then I won’t do that, for sure.”

previously told Empire Magazine that the film is still happening, but Kennedy indicated the issue was the third act.

She said, “Taika is working away. He’s just, and he won’t get mad at me for saying this, slow. We’ve got a couple of acts, we need a third.”

Now, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi indicated he’s struggling with the script, but told the outlet it was the middle and not the third act, “I’ve got a really good idea for it. It’s just as with all films, it’s this middle part. You’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you’re like, ‘Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.’”

However, he also similarly noted it’s not a top priority, “For the most part, I would like to take a few holidays and go and follow Rita around. Just be her little tour toy boy and hang out with her and just watch her perform and get her a cup of tea backstage.”

What do you make of Waititi’s comments and his contradiction of Kennedy? Do you think this film will ever get made?

