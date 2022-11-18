In Seeming Dig At Taika Waititi, ‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Says He Refuses To Work With Any More “Mad Genius” Directors

In an apparent but plausibly deniable dig against Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, franchise star Chris Hemsworth has said that not only will he no longer work with any “mad genius” directors, but that he is also only interested in returning as the God of Thunder if “there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world.”

If there’s anyone who has been privy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s tendency to ruin its characters in service of cheap laughs, it’s Thor quadrilogy star Chris Hemsworth,

From retreading the exact same “I must find myself” plot line across nearly every one of his appearances to being demoted from the royal prince of a powerful kingdom to a walking, occasional hammer swinging laughing stock, Hemsworth’s Thor has truly embodied the studio’s post-Infinity War inability to treat its characters with any semblance of respect or care.

Given this bastardization of what was once presented as one of the MCU’s most dedicated heroes, it comes as no surprise that the actor has recently found himself becoming more discerning the selection of his roles.

Speaking with Vanity Fair in the wake of the discovery that, as revealed in the fifth episode of his Disney Plus series Limitless, he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s Disease, Hemsworth was asked by outlet writer Anthony Breznican if “these experiences focused on longevity change the way you plan your own future?”, to which the actor confirmed, “One hundred percent”.

“I’m just at the point of my life where I’m meeting with different directors and [people say] ‘Oh yeah, look, he’s a mad genius,’ said Hemsworth

“He’s mad, but he’s a genius and he’ll make great films.” I’m like, “Is that who I want to spend my days with?” Four months, five months of shooting and then you’ve got press and possible reshoots and so on.”

Though Hemsworth did not name any names, given the director’s reputation for caring more about subverting expectations than delivering a coherent story, his active disregard for quality control of his own films, it’s presumed that the actor’s new project vetting process was borne from his experience working with the aforementioned Waititi.

This theory is further supported by the fact that of the directors to most recently work with Hemsworth, Waititi is by far and wide the most eccentric of the group – one would be hard-pressed to find anyone who would earnestly describe well-regarded creatives like Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods, Bad Times at the El Royale), F. Gary Gray (The Italian Job, Men in Black: International) and Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Spiderhead) as ‘mad’.

To this end, Hemsworth told Breznican, “Now, if something’s going to pull me away from my family and my kids, it’s got to be a positive, constructive, collaborative experience.”

“I shot with George Miller on the new prequel to Fury Road [Furiosa], part of the Mad Max saga,” he recalled, “and I said to my agent said, ‘That’s where I want to spend my work hours; with someone who is kind and collaborative and interesting.'”

On the topic of Miller specifically, Hemsworth asserted that while he certainly was “a genius,” he was “not the mad type.”

“[Miller is a director who] is very aware of how his energy affects others, and how he has the power to make your day fantastic or shitty, and chooses for it to be a positive experience,” explained the actor. “The whole crew, everyone is in a better mood. It baffles me that some people in that position don’t understand that.”

As would be expected of any interview with a Marvel star, the conversation eventually turned to his future in the MCU.

Met with an inquiry of “Is there more Thor in your future?” from Breznican, Hemsworth admitted, “I don’t know. I think there’d be more to say if the people want to hear me say it.”

“They always [tease more at the end of their moves],” said the actor. ” Look, I’m completely open to it, if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world.”

“I’ve always loved the experience,” he added. “I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time.”

Speculating as to what a future outing could hold for the Odinson, Hemsworth opined, “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean?”

“I feel like it probably warrants that,” he continued. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.”

” You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage?” Hemsworth concluded. “Who knows?”

