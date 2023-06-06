Dave Filoni On Ahsoka Tano’s Character In ‘Ahsoka’: “She Walks A Path That Basically Died Out A Long Time Ago”

Dave Filoni recently revealed that Ahsoka Tano’s character in the upcoming Ahsoka show is able to “go in her own direction” and that “she walks a path that basically died out a long time ago.”

Speaking with Empire Filoni detailed what he said was the biggest challenge with the character for the upcoming Disney+ series.

He told the outlet, “The biggest challenge was, there’s a whole bunch of audience that know her, and a whole bunch that don’t.”

“She has one foot in the Star Wars that a lot of people know because of her connection to Anakin, and yet she’s all new and can go in her own direction, in her own way. I think that makes her an interesting bridge between what came before and what’s really possible,” he added.

As for where Ahsoka is in this show, Filoni told Empire, “She’s a wanderer at this point and is in a lot of ways wary of any organization as such because of the power that comes with it as a group.”

While she might not consider herself a Jedi, Filoni does note, “She walks a path that basically died out a long time ago. And there aren’t many like her left, if any. So that’s a lonely thing. What is that life like? If you are a loner, you have a very small circle of friends. What is it like, then, when you try to open back up?”

It’s unclear what path Filoni is referring to. Empire’s Ben Travis notes she “doesn’t consider herself a Jedi.”

Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi Order in Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 5 Episode 20 episode “The Wrong Jedi.” Tano was accused of bombing the Jedi Temple and was subsequently cast out of the Jedi Order so that Admiral Tarkin could try her under a military tribunal.

However, her innocence would be proven when her fellow Jedi Padawan Barriss Offee confessed to the crimes and accused the Jedi of turning into villains during the civil war between the Galactic Republic and the Separatists also known as The Clone Wars.

After being exonerated, the Jedi Council offers to allow Ahsoka to rejoin the Jedi Order. However, Ahsoka refuses the offer explaining to Anakin Skywalker, “The Council didn’t trust me. So how can I trust myself?”

She went on to detail she had to “sort this out on her own without the Council and without you.”

However, in The Mandalorian Season 2 “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Tano appears to embrace the Jedi Order again. When Din Djarin informs her, “My task was to bring him to a Jedi,” she responds, “The Jedi Order fell a long time ago.” However, Djarin counters, “So did the Empire yet it still hunts him.” She then concedes to test him in the morning.

After testing Grogu, Ahsoka refuses to train him believing he’s too attached to his anger and fears seeing him succumb to the Dark Side of the Force. However, she does end up giving Djarin the location to a beacon where Grogu makes contact with Luke Skywalker.

In The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” Ahsoka appears to have reembraced the Jedi Order as she informs Din Djarin that she is not training Grogu, but “Master Luke is.”

She even informs Din Djarin that the droids are building what “will someday be a great school. Grogu will be its first student.” Ahsoka later explains why she allows Luke to train Grogu when she refused, “Because it was his choice. I don’t control the wants of others.”

Obviously, she didn’t formally rejoin the Jedi Order as it existed, but that Jedi Order also does not exist anymore as Ahsoka informed Din Djarin. Nevertheless, it does appear she’s joined the Jedi Order that Luke Skywalker is building or at the very least is participating in the creation of it.

So it’s unclear what this new path that Ahsoka is allegedly following will be.

What do you make of Filoni’s comments about Ahsoka and this new path she is following?

