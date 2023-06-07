The Walt Disney Company Reportedly Shelved Anti-Child Trafficking Film ‘Sound Of Freedom’ After Obtaining Rights In Merger With Fox

The Walt Disney Company Reportedly Shelved Anti-Child Trafficking Film ‘Sound Of Freedom’ After Obtaining Rights In Merger With Fox

Angel Studios President Jordan Harmon recently detailed that The Walt Disney Company shelved the upcoming Sound of Freedom film after they obtained the rights in their merger with Fox.

The film, which follows the story of Operation Underground Railroad CEO Tim Ballard, has since been picked up by Angel Studios, who announced in a press release they plan to release the film to theaters nationwide in July.

While discussing the film with director Alejandro Monteverde, Harmon first revealed, “This film has been through the ringer. It was originally done by — Fox was going to be the distributor back in the day.”

RELATED: Multiple Disney Employees Arrested As Part Of Polk County Prostitution And Human Trafficking Sting

After briefly pitching viewers to invest in the P&A for the film, Harmon returned to the story about how the film was shelved by The Walt Disney Company, “Going back to that story, Fox was originally going to distribute it. Then Disney buys Fox and for whatever reason Disney shelves it.”

“And it took you, and your team, and Eduardo a year to basically get the rights back,” he explained.

Despite the long journey the film has taken to come to theaters, Harmon detailed that when he first met Monteverde that either he or Eduardo informed him that this was all part of God’s plan.

Harmon explained, “I think you or Eduardo told me when we were meeting for the first time, one of you said, ‘God has his timing.’ Like He knew when this film was supposed to come out and so we’re grateful that we get to be a part of it with Angel Studios perspective.

It’s very rare for a film to be shot four or five years ago and it doesn’t come out for four or five years.

RELATED: As Disney Continues Its Grooming Agenda At Star Wars Celebration, ABC News Producer Arrested For Child Pornography

Monteverde elaborated on the idea that the film coming out now instead of a a few years earlier is part of God’s timing.

“To me this is perfect timing,” he declared. “I do believe if this movie would come out earlier I don’t think the audience was ready. Right now, there is unfortunately, there’s advertisement for this film, but on the wrong side. Every day there is these atrocities happening on the news everywhere. Children trafficked. Sexually abused children all over.”

The film’s official synopsis states, “Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.”

“With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death,” it concludes.

The film stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga, and Eduardo Verástegui. The movie is expected to arrive in theaters on July 4th.

Why do you think The Walt Disney Company shelved this film after they obtained its rights?

NEXT: Director Alejandro Monteverde Discusses Upcoming Film ‘Sound Of Freedom’ That Aims “To Put A Spotlight On The Global Movement To End The Trafficking Of Minors”