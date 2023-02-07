As Disney Continues Its Grooming Agenda At Star Wars Celebration, ABC News Producer Arrested For Child Pornography

former ABC News producer James Gordon Meek has been arrested for child pornography.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Meek was arrested on the night of January 31st for alleged possession of ” multiple devices that allegedly contained evidence of the transportation of images of child sexual abuse”, all of which were subsequently seized by law enforcement.

These materials and devices were obtained after the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search of the former ABC News producer’s residence in Arlington, Virginia in April 2022.

Meek’s seized devices reportedly contained images of “sexually explicit conduct” including children and several chat conversations described as “sexually explicit,” which included participants who “expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children.”

“In two of those conversations, a username allegedly associated with Meek received and distributed child sexual abuse materials through an internet-based messaging platform,” stated the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, the investigation into Meek was “initiated from an investigative lead sent by Dropbox and ultimately received by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.”

Were he to be convicted, Meek risks a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison for the possession and transportation of child pornography.

Prior to his arrest on Tuesday, Meek was believed to have been missing, disappearing in April after FBI officials first raided his home. At the time, Rolling Stone speculated that the raid was linked to his work as a journalist.

However, Meek’s lawyer, Eugene Gorokhov, replied to these claims, “Mr. Meek is unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents. If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of his long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing.”

“The allegations in your inquiry are troubling for a different reason: they appear to come from a source inside the government,” Gorokhov added. “It is highly inappropriate, and illegal, for individuals in the government to leak information about an ongoing investigation. We hope that the DOJ [Department of Justice] promptly investigates the source of this leak.”

The Daily Beast reported that ABC News staffers were baffled to find out about the raid, noting that Meek had resigned from the network on April 27th of 2022 via email – the same day the FBI’s raid took place.

According to people familiar with the situation, the former producer listed “personal reasons” as the cause of his resignation, telling friends his decision was to “save colleagues and the company any embarrassment.”

During his tenure as an ABC News producer, Meek oversaw the production of Nightline: Late Evening News, investigative show 20/20, The Las Vegas Shooting special report, and more recently the 3212 Un-Redacted documentary — sharing producer credits with director Brian Epstein.

