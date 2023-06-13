Voyage Comics To Digitally Remaster ‘Treasure Chest Of Fun & Fact’ To “Teach Our Children Old-fashioned American Values”

Voyage Comics To Digitally Remaster ‘Treasure Chest Of Fun & Fact’ To “Teach Our Children Old-fashioned American Values”

Voyage Comics announced they will not only digitally remaster Treasure Chest of Fun & Fact, but will also bring the comic book magazine back to print.

The comic book magazine was originally created by George Plfaum of Dayton, Ohio with the first issue being published on March 12, 1946. According to The Catholic University of America the magazine was “a response to the undesirable comic books of that time with the intent to use the comic book format to teach tenets of both Catholic faith and American patriotism. It was generally not available for sale at newsstands but rather via distribution through the Catholic parochial school system.”

The series had a run of 508 issues between 1946 and 1972 with contributors including Frank Borth, Bob Powell, Reed Crandall, Joe Sinnott, Murphy Anderson, and Jim Mooney.

RELATED: Voyage Comics Presents New Book About Teen On Path to Sainthood – ‘Digital Disciple: Carlo Acutis and The Eucharist’

Most of the issues were digitized by The Catholic University of America, but the series has been out of print. Voyage Comics has already begun the process of bringing the comics back to print and announced they are “remastering the entire collection of Treasure Chest of Fun & Fact and publishing them in physical collected volumes!”

In a press release, the publisher revealed they’ve already begun the process of remastering the collection by sharing a scanned page and a remastered page. The process of remastering the books “requires extracting the inks from the scanned images and then recoloring each page.”

Voyage Comics Publisher Philip Kosloski explained the reason behind remastering and publishing physical copies of Treasure Chest of Fun & Fact, “We want to not only preserve this treasure, but also to share it with our own children!”

He added, “We believe that Treasure Chest contains a wealth of content that can teach our children old-fashioned American values, with an emphasis on the beauty and grandeur of the Catholic faith!”

RELATED: Indie Publisher Voyage Comics Launches Its “Voyage Classics” Line With The Book of Saints and Heroes

Voyage Comics aims to have the first volume, which includes six issues from 1946, to be published by August 15, 2023.

For those who wish to reserve a copy of the first volume, Voyage Comics has launched a crowdfunding campaign on their website. The cost to reserve the first volume is $25. Voyage Comics is aiming to raise $6,000. They have currently raised $450.

Do you plan on reserving your copy of the first remastered version of Treasure Chest of Fun & Fact?

NEXT: Voyage Comics Introduces New Series ‘Medal Knight’ Inspired By St. Maximilian Kolbe With Artwork By Sergio Cariello