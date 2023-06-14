Phoebe Waller-Bridge Confirms She’s Working On ‘Tomb Raider’ Series, Reveals What She Plans To Bring To Franchise

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Confirms She’s Working On ‘Tomb Raider’ Series, Reveals What She Plans To Bring To Franchise

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge confirmed she’s working on an upcoming Tomb Raider series at Prime Video and revealed what she plans to bring to the series.

RELATED: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Rumored To Write New ‘Tomb Raider’ TV Series As Part Of ‘Tomb Raider’ Universe At Amazon Studios

Back in February it was rumored Waller-Bridge was working on a Tomb Raider series at Prime Video with Deadline reporting she would “write a TV series as part of a potential Tomb Raider universe that would span, television, film and games.”

The report also noted Waller-Bridge “could also be involved in the potential movie” as well as the TV series.

Prime Video acquired the rights to Tomb Raider when they purchased MGM back in May 2021.

In a press release Amazon Studios and Prime Video’s Senior Vice President Mike Hopkins highlighted Tomb Raider as one of the premiere IPs the company acquired in the purchase, “MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films—12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons—as well as 17,000 TV shows—including Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings—that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys.”

He added, “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

RELATED: Amazon Games To Develop New ‘Tomb Raider’ Game With Crystal Dynamics

Waller-Bridge recently spoke with IGN, where she confirmed she is working on Prime Video’s plans for Tomb Raider and informed the outlet on what she’s learned from working on both James Bond and Indiana Jones.

She told the outlet, “There’s so much I can incorporate. I mean, the character of Lara Croft was inspired by Indiana Jones and James Bond. So there’s so much, and it just felt like the perfect final step in my own personal adventure through this kind of franchise world.”

Waller-Bridge also shared, “I love the idea of, as Steven Spielberg describes it, the greatest show on Earth, as in being able to make things with that scale and to go on adventures that big and for the comedy and the heart to be matched but on this kind of great, great level.”

“And, actually, through all the adventure stuff that I’ve learned from those [franchises], it’s actually how to keep something feeling grounded as well as allow it to be bigger than itself in some way. And so hopefully that will all translate perfectly, seamlessly into Tomb Raider,” she added.

RELATED: Crystal Dynamics Claims Development Of New ‘Tomb Raider’ Will Not Be Affected By Layoffs And Restructuring At Parent Company Embracer Group

Given Waller-Bridge’s track record, the series will have a massive injection of feminism and wokeness, something she brought to her Fleabag series as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and what she’s rumored to have brought to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

What do you make of Waller-Bridge being the main creative behind a new Tomb Raider series at Prime Video?

NEXT: The Embracer Group Reveals Lifetime Sales Of Tomb Raider And Deus Ex Franchises