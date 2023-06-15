Alleged Former Activision Blizzard Employee Claims Promotion Of Disordered LGBTQ+ Culture At Company Is Due To “Fear”

An alleged former Activision Blizzard employee recently claimed the company pushes the disordered LGBTQ+ culture due to “fear.”

In an interview with scooper and YouTuber WDW Pro, an alleged former Activision Blizzard employee going by Frosthammer was asked, “How did we arrive at the Blizzard of today where if you look at, for example the game lead on Overwatch 2 Aaron Keller, he is never seen without a rainbow-colored insignia on his shirt? How did we arrive at this point where Blizzard is now in constant virtue signaling one particular sociocultural belief?”

Frosthammer replied, “I’ll say one word: fear. There’s fear of being attacked internally if you aren’t shown to be part of this LGBT culture. People have been fired.”

WDW Pro then asked a follow-up, “Is that compensation for the sins of the past? For the Cosby suite and all that? Why do they measure that to be a financially viable decision?”

The alleged employee responded, “To be honest with you, I followed the money line on that one and I think it’s mostly having to do with the ESG score. I think it has a lot more to do with that these days.”

“But the internal culture at Blizzard as far as the day-to-day operations go, it’s fear,” he reiterated. “We have literally have had to create our own areas [to have the] ability to discuss how crazy these things have gotten. And some people have been caught on record ranting and raving just because they had a really bad day of dealing with this stuff. Certain things would get leaked and then people get fired. It’s sad.”

“And a lot of people have been there for a lot of years are now definitely afraid to say what’s even on their mind in terms of actual design development goals let alone what their politics are,” this alleged employee continued.

“I definitely would say the ‘guild’ system is still heavily in play, but you hide your colors now,” he added.

Activision Blizzard has made headlines recently for removing popular streamer Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff’s operator bundle from Call of Duty after he reacted to a video showing demonstrators violently clashing with each other over a California school board voting to recognize June as Pride month.

Chris Puckett reacted reacted to the video writing, “This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment. Americans are in a sad place right now. Let people love who they love and live your own life.”

Kolcheff responded, “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.”

A day later Call of Duty announced they removed NICKMERCS Operator bundle writing on Twitter, “Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community.”

Call of Duty would also remove TimTheTatman’s operator bundle after he publicly requested they remove it in solidarity with NICKMERCS.

TimTheTatman tweeted, “NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together. It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle.”

According to Dexerto, Call of Duty removed the bundle with a spokesman explaining, “At Tim’s request, we have removed the TimTheTatman operator bundle from the Modern Warfare II and the Warzone store.”

Activision Blizzard also launched an entire store to try promote the false idea that men can become women and women can become men.

A press release detailed, “In celebration of Pride month, we have released a new Pride Collection exclusively on the Blizzard Gear Store! Led through the Blizzard LGBTQ+ Employee Network, the Pride Collection features a range of Pride-themed apparel with Blizzard’s net proceeds* from the sales from May 16 through June 30, 2023 being donated to the National Center for Transgender Equality.”

At the end of May, the company announced that one of the main goals of Overwatch 2 is to promote disordered behavior. In a press release they announced, “Overwatch 2 is a joyful escape for millions of players worldwide. We always set out to create a futuristic world that is worth fighting for, where everyone feels seen and celebrated. This game is only worthy of that hopeful world if people can connect with our heroes and see themselves in the universe.”

“We want Pride to be that for our players. And just as important, we want that for ourselves. One thing we have heard from both players and Overwatch team members alike is that seeing themselves in the game over the years has helped them find the strength and courage to show the world who they are,” the company asserted.

To that point the company revealed, “Beginning on June 1, everybody that logs into Overwatch 2 will receive an extensive collection of profile Player Icons and Name Cards celebrating the many diverse identities that make up the tapestry of this fantastic community.”

Blizzard detailed, “Name Cards allow you to choose how you identify within the game, and you’ll notice specific ones dedicated to some of our LGBTQ+ heroes. You’ll find a lesbian card for Tracer, a gay card for Soldier: 76, a pansexual card for Lifeweaver, as well as a bisexual card for Baptiste and a lesbian card for Pharah.”

They also noted they would create new stories specifically focusing Baptiste and Pharah’s sexual proclivities, ” For years, players have speculated on the sexual orientations of Baptiste and Pharah, and we are thrilled to not only include them in these Pride cosmetics but to also publish a brand new short story focusing on their identities, each other, and themselves.”

Blizzard also announced that Overwatch 2 players would “play on an updated Midtown map taking place shortly after a fantastic Pride parade. Watchpoint: Gibraltar will also see the addition of a new photo in the barracks of Tracer and her partner Emily (this is also included as a new spray that can be equipped for Tracer).”

The company then announced that they would be continuing to push disordered behavior through the game’s life cycle, “This is just the beginning of Pride in Overwatch 2. Over the coming Seasons and years, we’ll have more to share as the deeper lore of the Overwatch universe unfolds.”

What do you make of this alleged former employee’s comments about Activision Blizzard?

