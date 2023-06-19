Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ Bombs At Box Office, Does Even Worse Than Anemic Projections, Could Be $150+ Million Loss

Ezra Miller’s The Flash film completely crashed and burned during its opening weekend at the box office bringing in less dough than even the worst projections predicted.

The film was originally predicted by box office tracking website Box Office Pro to bring in between $115 million and $140 million in its opening weekend.

The outlet would significantly reduce its predictions the closer The Flash got to its release date. On June 14th, they predicted the film would bring in between $60 million and $80 million with a specific number of $69 million.

Even after Thursday night previews for the film clocked in at $9.7 million, Box Office Pro still thought the film would bring in at least $60 million in its opening weekend.

Box Office Pro was not the only outlet to predict the film would have a far greater opening weekend than it did. The Hollywood Reporter claimed in May the film would have an opening weekend “in the $70 million range.”

Deadline predicted on June 16th the film would have $64 million 3-day opening weekend. Variety also predicted the film would have a $70 million opening weekend albeit they noted that some “insider analysts” expected it could go lower to $68 million or higher to $85 million.

According to The-Numbers, the film brought in an abysmal $55.1 million at domestic theaters. It did bring in another $75 million at the international for a global total of $130.1 million.

This terrible opening weekend makes the film one of the worst performing DCEU films to date. It only bests Wonder Woman 1984, which was released day and date to HBO Max the same day it released in theaters. That film had an opening weekend of $16.7 million. It also beat James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which had an opening weekend of $26.2 million.

Other films it beat include the most recently released Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which had an opening weekend of $30.1 million, Birds of Prey, which had an opening of $33 million, and Shazam!, which opened to $53.5 million.

Box office analyst OMB Reviews commented on the film’s terrible opening weekend saying, “The Flash … [is] likely going to be the biggest box office bombs of the entire year. This is terrible news for Warner Bros.”

He explained, “This is what happens when you put hundreds of millions of dollars into projects you don’t care about, when you put hundreds of millions of dollars into projects that you allow to have terrible stories, that you allow to have, in the case of this movie The Flash, the worst visual effects that have ever been put to film when it comes to a movie costing this amount of money.”

“But when you are spending $200 million dollars, and I don’t buy that for a second as being the final production cost on this movie, there are rumors, and there is speculation, there are sources apparently that some people have close to the matter that say the film cost closer to $300 million and that would not surprise me whatsoever. But even at $200 million these effects are inexcusable. Just how poor these effects are actually done,” he explained.

“The lesson to be learned is that this is what happens when you don’t care about the movies that you’re making, when you don’t care about actually giving a good final product that fans are going to enjoy, and what happens you don’t have a good positive word of mouth,” OMB Reviews asserted. “Some could say that the word of mouth on this movie is mixed.”

“When you have a movie like this that does not have a large upfront number if your word of mouth is not spectacular, it’s game over, man. And this film absolutely is game over after even just one opening weekend,” he declared.

Later in the video, OMB Reviews noted, “This film is going to be lucky to break $400 million and it needs to make $550 million. … This film [is] looking at $150 million+ loss for Warner Bros.

He continued, “If no one gets fired for that kind of loss especially when a lot of people were saying including the new head of the DCEU James Gunn. He was saying, ‘This is the best film ever in the DCEU.’ If this is the best film they have and it’s going to be a massive financial loss in addition to being a terrible movie, oh boy, we have a lot to look forward to, I guess.”

What do you make of The Flash’s box office grosses?

