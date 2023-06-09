‘The Flash’ Producer Barbara Muschietti Claims The Movie’s Cameos Were “The Core Idea Of The Film Itself”

The Flash producer Barbara Muschiettie, who is also the wife of the film’s director Andy Muschietti, recently claimed the movie’s numerous cameos were “the core idea of the film itself.”

During an appearance on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, host Anthony D’Alessandro asked, “The idea for the cameos was that always part of it before ]DC Studios CEOs] James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] arrived?”

Andy Muschietti responded, “Oh Yea.”

Barbara also answered, “Yea,” before elaborating, “Always. That is the core idea of the film itself because of the chronobowl and the timelines. We wanted to have as many cameos as we possibly could of all the people that had been apart of DC and the history of DC.”

She continued, “And the ones we got in the end, in the movie are the ones that we thought needed to tell the story. There was a huge list and an embarrassment of riches. A lot of people that were on board to participate, we just could not put in because we wanted to have enough time to have the audience to really engage with these cameos and feel what they needed to feel.”

“Yeah, the cameos were definitely part of the project from their inception,” she concluded.

Obviously, the film’s trailers have made it clear that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton return to their roles as both Bruce Wayne and Batman. Jeremy Irons also reprises his role as Alfred to Affleck’s Batman.

Andy Muschietti previously confirmed that Nicolas Cage cameos as a version of Superman as well. Muschietti told Esquire Middle East, “Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it.”

He added, “I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon. He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic.”

Ben Affleck also confirmed that Wonder Woman cameos in the film during an appearance on the Smartless podcast, where he discussed his role as Batman in the movie.

Affleck said, “I don’t wanna give a spoiler, but it was a scene where I get caught, I get saved by Wonder Woman during a [confrontation] with some bad guys,” he began.

“And she saves me by– I mean, I’m sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me, but […] she saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work… I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I got it!’” he added.

There have also been rumors that George Clooney returns as his version of Bruce Wayne in a post-credit scene alongside Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

Scooper Syl Abdul notes the post-credit scene sees Barry Allen attempting to travel to different timelines or universes to get back to the universe where Ben Affleck’s Batman is. During his travels he encounters Clooney’s Batman. Not only does it feature Clooney’s Batman, but after failing to find Affleck’s Batman, Barry discusses this problem with Momoa’s Aquaman. While he cannot find Affleck’s Batman, Abdul explains there is a new Batman that is not shown that could be a reference to the recently announced Brave and the Bold film.

Abdul previously detailed that there is a version of Christopher Reeve’s Superman that Barry Allen witnesses while traversing the film’s version of the Speed Force.

He also said his sources informed him that Lynda Carter and Helen Slater’s Supergirl make cameos as well.

Another scooper, Twitter user MyTimeToShineH, also claims claims Christopher Reeve, Helen Slater, George Clooney, and Jason Momoa appear in the film.

However, the scooper also notes that George Reeves’ Superman, Teddy Sears’ Hunter Zolomon, Jay Garrick, or Zoom from The CW’s The Flash, and Adam West’s Batman make cameos. Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman is not present on his list of cameos.

What do you make of Muschietti’s comments about the cameos being the core idea of the film? What do you make of all these confirmed and rumored cameos?

