New ‘The Flash’ Clip Shows Barry Allen Sawing Off Batman Ears With Box Cutter To Create Flash Suit

A new clip from the upcoming The Flash film shows one version of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen attempting to saw off the ears from Batman’s cowl with a box cutter in order to create a Flash suit.

The clip begins with Miller’s Barry Allen taking a Sawzall to one of Batman’s suit. It then cuts to him pulling out a box cutter and using it on the same suit.

From there it cuts to him using a bottle of red spray paint on the suit’s torso section. It then transitions to showing him using the spray can on Batman’s cowl. He then chooses to take a bunch of caution tape and wrap it around the suit. He then sprays the Flash’s lightning bolt symbol yellow on to his boots and the chest piece.

The clip then abruptly attempts to go for a more comedic tone with its music as it shows Miller’s Allen attempting to cut off Batman’s ears from its cowl with a box cutter to seemingly no avail.

It then shows Miller’s Allen showing off the suit to the other Allen sans the cowl. He tells the other version of Barry Allen, “I made it our colors and everything. I mean, check this out. It’s a bit more loose.” As he says this he’s put his leg up on some kind of piece equipment and then gyrates his hips back and forth.

This new clip comes on the heels of one showing Bruce Wayne with long shaggy hair and a scraggly beard telling Barry Allen he has given up being Batman because Gotham is “one of the safest cities in the world.”

After criticizing the name of Superman, he takes issue with Barry Allen calling him Batman saying, “Yeah, I don’t call myself Super Batman.” The alternate universe Barry Allen then exclaims, “Wait, he’s Batman?!? … Bruce Wayne is Batman?”

Keaton’s Bruce Wayne responds, “Not so much anymore. You know, they don’t really need me. Things have changed. Gotham’s now one of the safest cities in the world.”

Not only does he indicate he’s no longer Batman, but when asked to help locate Superman due to Zod’s invasion, Keaton’s Wayne initially responds, “Pass.”

Barry Allen asks, “I need you. We need you. In my timeline Batman’s our strategist, our leader. The world needs Superman. You’re the best detective in the world. You’re probably the only person who can help me find him. So will you help us?”

Wayne answers, “Pass.”

This clip appeared to confirm Andy Muschietti’s recent comments to Fandango where he revealed Keaton’s portrayal of Batman “goes against the expectations of the audience.”

He told Fandango, “And the main focus of that conversation is how do we find Bruce Wayne 30 years after the last time the audience saw him. So that was the matter of most of the conversations.”

Muschietti then revealed, “And we finally agreed on what it is. I really wanted a Bruce Wayne that goes against the expectations of the audience. In my opinion, he shouldn’t be the same way that we saw him for the last time.”

“And also, for me, it was very important to provide a possibility for transformation during our movie,” he elaborated. “And that’s why I advocated and finally agreed with Michael that we should find Bruce the way we find him.”

When asked if other actors were contacted to play Batman, Muschietti answered, “The idea of Batman as such an integral part of this story is something that started growing up and becoming stronger and stronger as we worked with Christina Hodson on the story. I think Batman became stronger as an idea.”

“And also the idea of portraying Affleck’s Batman as a strong companion, as a strong ally, and father figure of Barry at the beginning of the movie just to set up thing and then subvert them with the operation of the other Batman,” he added.

Barbara Muschietti then added, “But Keaton was essential. We could not have made this movie without him. It’s a universe that is around his Batman.”

The Flash arrives in theaters on June 16, 2023.

