Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne Is No Longer Batman In ‘The Flash’ Because Gotham Is “One Of The Safest Cities In The World”

A new clip from The Flash film reveals that Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne is no longer Batman because Gotham “is one of the safest cities in the world.”

The clip shows Barry Allen alongside himself from a different universe confronting Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne and asking for his help to locate Superman in order to confront General Zod, who is now invading the planet.

Keaton’s Bruce Wayne is hardly recognizable as he’s grown his hair out down to his shoulders and grown a rather lengthy bear.

After criticizing the name of Superman, he takes issue with Barry Allen calling him Batman saying, “Yeah, I don’t call myself Super Batman.” The alternate universe Barry Allen then exclaims, “Wait, he’s Batman?!? … Bruce Wayne is Batman?”

Keaton’s Bruce Wayne responds, “Not so much anymore. You know, they don’t really need me. Things have changed. Gotham’s now one of the safest cities in the world.”

Not only does he indicate he’s no longer Batman, but when asked to help locate Superman due to Zod’s invasion, Keaton’s Wayne initially responds, “Pass.”

Barry Allen asks, “I need you. We need you. In my timeline Batman’s our strategist, our leader. The world needs Superman. You’re the best detective in the world. You’re probably the only person who can help me find him. So will you help us?”

Wayne answers, “Pass.”

The clip then cuts to the Bat cave where everything is covered up and dusty. It also shows Keaton’s Batman in his suit with his face shaved. He tells Allen, “I’ll help you get this Superman then you’re on your own.”

Upon seeing Keaton’s Bruce Wayne as Batman and saying, “Yeah, I’m Batman,” the alternative universe Barry Allen faints.

Director Andy Muschietti recently confirmed that Keaton’s portrayal of Batman “goes against the expectations of the audience.”

He told Fandango, “And the main focus of that conversation is how do we find Bruce Wayne 30 years after the last time the audience saw him. So that was the matter of most of the conversations.”

Muschietti then revealed, “And we finally agreed on what it is. I really wanted a Bruce Wayne that goes against the expectations of the audience. In my opinion, he shouldn’t be the same way that we saw him for the last time.”

“And also, for me, it was very important to provide a possibility for transformation during our movie,” he elaborated. “And that’s why I advocated and finally agreed with Michael that we should find Bruce the way we find him.”

When asked if other actors were contacted to play Batman, Muschietti answered, “The idea of Batman as such an integral part of this story is something that started growing up and becoming stronger and stronger as we worked with Christina Hodson on the story. I think Batman became stronger as an idea.”

“And also the idea of portraying Affleck’s Batman as a strong companion, as a strong ally, and father figure of Barry at the beginning of the movie just to set up thing and then subvert them with the operation of the other Batman,” he added.

Barbara Muschietti then added, “But Keaton was essential. We could not have made this movie without him. It’s a universe that is around his Batman.”

The Flash’s official description confirmed that at least one Batman is retired, “Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to.”

It added, “That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

The Flash arrives in theaters on June 16, 2023.

What do you make of these new clips from The Flash that show Keaton’s Bruce Wayne is no longer Batman?

