‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Rumored To Direct For DC Studios’ ‘Brave And The Bold’ Batman Film

Andy Muschietti, Argentine director of New Line Cinema’s IT adaptations and of the upcoming Flash movie, has reportedly won a new assignment. His name having been mentioned recently regarding who could helm The Brave and the Bold, Muschietti is rumored to have been promoted to the position – or given the burden – of seeing that project through.

One Take News is reporting that the previous rumors are true and has confirmed it with several sources, albeit unnamed ones. “Andy Muschietti has been tapped to direct The Brave and the Bold for DC Studios,” the site says, adding that this “shouldn’t come as a surprise” when DC Studios head James Gunn has stated he wanted Muschietti involved in future plans.

One Take also notes that the Mama director’s chances weren’t hurt by all the positive spin The Flash has been getting ahead of its release and despite the toxic controversies of its star – who does double duty playing two roles that put him in almost every frame, we hear. Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav have heavily praised the film.

Warner Bros., however, did not comment on the story although OTN reported they reached out to them several times. To be fair, they don’t exactly have to; the media and the Internet are doing all the work for them. And based on everything we know, Muschietti is the latest to board the DCU ship and get a movie behind Gunn’s Superman: Legacy and James Mangold’s Swamp Thing.

Muschietti has had a years-long working relationship with WB by this point and Brave and the Bold is only the next step. He’s also working on an IT prequel for Max entitled Welcome to Derry and he was attached to a Howling reboot at one point. Nothing new has been announced on that front in a long time.

The Brave and the Bold doesn’t have a writer or a release date, and it hasn’t found its Batman either – a detail that could be resolved, or at least set up, by The Flash.

A rumored post-credits scene will allegedly show Barry talking to Aquaman about the Dark Knight yet the two of them will remember differing Batmen.

While the film doesn’t have a script, James Gunn detailed in his Gods and Monsters announcement at the end of January that the story would feature Damian Wayne.

He said, “The Brave and the Bold is the story of Batman and his actual son, Damian Wayne. This is based on Grant Morrison’s great comic book run. Damian Wayne is my favorite Robin. He’s a little assassin who Batman tries to get in line. And so this is the story of the two of them and the beginning of the sort of the Bat family in the DCU.”

What do you make of Muschietti being tapped for The Brave and the Bold?

