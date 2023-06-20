Kevin Smith Reacts To CGI Cameos Of Christopher Reeve And George Reeves In ‘The Flash’: “It Didn’t Feel Like An Insult. That Felt Like An Homage”

Kevin Smith, who directed three episodes of The CW’s The Flash series, recently shared his thoughts on the various cameos in recently released theatrical The Flash film starring Ezra Miller.

Smith detailed to Rolling Stone that the cameos did not bother him at all.

He shared, “I thought it was just a really nice homage to the past. It didn’t feel like an insult. That felt like an homage.”

Smith went on to address critics of the cameos, “Some people are like, ‘Yeah, but they’re not alive to say yes or no.’ And you know, I don’t know any actor who would be like, ‘Don’t use my image when I’m dead.” Like, you don’t go into this business to try to be shy, right? You want to be seen.'”

He then crassly gave permission to his use his image or likeness, “And, look, I’ll give the world permission right now. When I’m f***ing dead, you can literally do anything to my image or to Silent Bob in a movie. Anything you want. You could stick me in f***ing porn, dude.”

Smith concluded, “I’ll be happy to be relevant even though I’m not around anymore. I worked 30 years to get my name out there and keep my name on some of the public’s mind. If somebody’s gonna do it for me for free after my death? Oh, please do it, by all means.”

Later in the interview, Smith shared how desperate he is to just be in these superhero films, “I mean, look, I’ll be honest with you, it’d be even better if they put me in the f***ing things. That’d be way good for my brand.”

He continued, “Oh my god. After we saw The Flash, Jason Mewes and I started lamenting, like, ‘Why don’t they ever hire us just to be the people that get punched by Batman in the movie? Like, we literally know the guy that plays Batman! How can can we hook that up?'”

“And Jason’s always like, ‘I think they think we’re, like, too proud.’ And we’re not. If somebody was like, ‘We want you to be in the movie where The X-Men punch you in the face,’ I’d be like, done and done,” he said.

Based on these responses it’s hard not to see Smith as a huge narcissist. It explains why he would give permission to people he does not know to use his image and likeness in all kinds of filthy manners in order to stay relevant or have him stay in the public’s mind.

Psychology Today notes, “Narcissism … encompasses a hunger for appreciation or admiration, a desire to be the center of attention, and an expectation of special treatment reflecting perceived higher status.”

The outlet adds, “Narcissism is characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy for others, a need for excessive admiration, and the belief that one is unique and deserving of special treatment.”

Regardless, Smith also shared that he would like to see Nicolas Cage take on the role of Superman after he was able to cameo in The Flash as Superman from the aborted Superman Lives film.

He remarked, “I’ve been reading a bunch of people on Twitter going, like, ‘When that scene happened, the audience erupted.’ So if I’m Warner Bros., I’m going, like, ‘F**k it. There’s a multiverse, man. Let’s give Nic Cage a Superman movie.'”

“You don’t have to be the only Superman, but why not? We’ve got multiple Batmans. I mean, shit, it would be one of the most interesting Superman flicks ever made. With all due respect to James Gunn and Superman Legacy, like, you’re talking about one of the greatest American actors alive. I still would back that play 100 percent,” Smith shared.

What do you make of Smith’s comments about including the CGI cameos of Christopher Reeve, George Reeves, Adam West, and Helen Slater?

