Actor Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, recently revealed that the election of President Donald Trump broke The Marvels actress Brie Larson.

Speaking with Rolling Stone’s Marlow Stern, Jackson was asked, “You’re going to be in The Marvels with Brie Larson, and you two are good pals. She got so much hate for playing Captain Marvel from the more sexist side of Marvel’s fanbase. What was it like to see her go through that?”

First Jackson relayed how the two actors bonded, “Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for. We had done Kong together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time.”

“Then, when she was doing her movie [Unicorn Store] and trying to get a particular actor, I was in the makeup trailer with her and was like, ‘Why are you trying to hire this other actor and not trying to get me to do your movie?’ She said, ‘I didn’t think you’d ever do it… so, will you?’ And I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Jackson then detailed they continued to bond when the election of President Donald Trump broke her. He relayed, “Then, we bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now.'”

“Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!’ But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her,” he continued.

Jackson then derided Larson’s critics, “These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Larson became infamous following her Crystal Award acceptance speech where she derided white male film critics.

She said during the speech, “I don’t need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work for him about A Wrinkle Time. It wasn’t made for him. I want to know what that film meant to women in color, to biracial women, to teen women of color, to teens that are biracial.”

“And for the third time, I don’t hate white dudes,” she said. “These are just facts. These are not my feelings.” Larson went on to advocate for inclusion riders in film contracts.

.@brielarson‘s Crystal Award acceptance speech was characteristically wonderful and I’m sorry I didn’t capture the whole thing on video. It was centered around @Inclusionists‘ film critics diversity study that was released this week. #CrystalLucys pic.twitter.com/qPjzjSjfKz — Rebecca Sun 孫洪美 (@therebeccasun) June 14, 2018

Leading up to and following the release of Captain Marvel, Larson pushed her brand of intersectional feminism. While promoting the film she told InStyle, “The movie was the biggest and best opportunity I could have ever asked for. It was, like, my superpower. This could be my form of activism: doing a film that can play all over the world and be in more places than I can be physically.”

That activism included the promotion of inclusion riders, which mandates racial and gender quotas for actors and production staff. Larson said, ““Inclusion has to be a choice; it’s not happening naturally. You really have to fight for it.”

During an appearance at Tina Brown’s Women in the World conference in New York back in April 2019, Larson made it clear she would use any kind of privilege she had to push her radical politics, “If I have any sort of privilege, I immediately want to spend it. Whatever that currency is, I’m spending it immediately. I’m not going to hold onto it and hope that I put it into some account and it makes more money. I want to spend it because we need the change now. And I’m really not afraid of falling on my face because I’ve done it my whole life. I’m just kind of like bring it.”

Larson would also throw her weight behind the Time’s Up organization where she declared on Twitter, “Together we can end harassment, discrimination and abuse from the power imbalances we all face in the workplace.

The New York Times described the organization’s main goals were to create a legal defense fund “to help less privileged women — like janitors, nurses and workers at farms, factories, restaurants and hotels — protect themselves from sexual misconduct and the fallout from reporting it”; pass “legislation to penalize companies that tolerate persistent harassment, and to discourage the use of nondisclosure agreements to silence victims”; “reach gender parity at studios and talent agencies that has already begun making headway”; and “request that women walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes speak out and raise awareness by wearing black.”

Interestingly, Larson has been less vocal about her various activist goals and was nearly invisible during the promotion of the recently released Fast X film. She also appeared befuddled when she was asked to comment on Johnny Depp’s film, Jeanne du Barry, opening the Cannes Film Festival in May.

When asked by a member of the press, “[You’ve been] sort of outspoken and very vocal advocate for Time’s Up and MeToo, I’m curious how you feel about Johnny Depp’s film opening the festival and do you plan to see it?”

Brie Larson was surprised to be asked about Johnny Depp’s opening film: “You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically.” https://t.co/5Ec2S23051 #Cannes pic.twitter.com/QPfO1Yb4qS — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

She answered, “You’re asking me that? I’m sorry I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically.”

The member of the media explained, “You were on the advisory council, celebrity advisory council for Time’s Up. I think the Johnny Depp case has been well played out in America and international media, there’s been some controversy about that film being chosen to open Cannes, so I’m just curious if you will see it and how you feel about it’s selection here.”

She answered, “You’ll see I guess if I see it. And I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.”

