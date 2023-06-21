Novelist and comic book creator Jon Del Arroz recently reacted to the new Kraven the Hunter trailer by claiming it is intentionally trying to propagandize racial divisions and specifically wants to generate animosity towards white people.

Del Arroz, who recently released the sixth book in his The Adventures of Baron Von Monocle series, reacted to the trailer in a recent video upload.

RELATED: New ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Trailer Changes Kraven’s Origins, Gives Him Superpowers

He begins by pointing out how the young Kraven portrayed in the trailer “is very clean” as opposed to the traditional greasy comic book version readers are accustomed to.

Del Arroz says, “The weird part about this is he’s very clean. Kraven the Hunter is like a oily, gritty dude. And if you notice in the scenes here he’s like a very just like clean upscale sort of upper middle class white boy. And that is exactly what they’re trying to present with this movie.”

“And as it goes along you could see that like they’re saying hunting’s bad. It’s really difficult and this triggers these people. But everybody’s just a really clean white guy who is a bad guy,” he continues.

Del Arroz then turns his attention to the appearance of Ariana DeBose’s Calypso, “Now at the end of the [trailer] it changes. He’s got like a female character who comes in and she’s of course going to be better and smarter and more moral than everybody else in there. And look she’s black. And she calls him crazy in the trailer. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I am.'”

“And of course it’s always the black woman telling the white man that he is being immoral, that he is the bad person,” he says. “And that’s what you are being told by these studios. They’re trying to get you to process that white equal bad, black equals good every single time. It’s very intentional.”

“If it wasn’t done every single movie like this then it might just be a one-off sort of thing, but these studios are doing this intentionally. They hate white people. They’re racist and that is what this is about at the end of the day,” he concludes.

RELATED: Kumail Nanjiani Accuses Hollywood Studio Executives Of Racism, Unwittingly Exposes Anti-White Agenda: “People Don’t Want To Cast Non-White People As Bad Guys”

Del Arroz is not the only one to point to what appears to be a trend from these major film studios. Actor Kumail Nanjiani told Esquire at the beginning of the year that Hollywood executives and casting agents are refusing to cast non-white actors in villain roles.

Nanjiani broached the subject saying, “I think that Hollywood now – even though they’re trying to be more diverse – is still weird.”

Esquire’s Henry Wong then went on to summarize Nanjiani’s argument, “The problem, Nanjiani wagers, is that good intentions can sometimes lead to misguided solutions: if the bad guy is a brown guy, what message is that sending?”

As it’s framed by Wong in the Esquire article Nanjiani concurred telling him, “And that’s just as limiting as anything else. I want to play more bad guys.”

RELATED: ‘Blue Beetle’ Actress Susan Sarandon Reveals Her Character Is The “White Military Industrial Complex” Bad Guy

The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor went on to compare himself to his fellow Marvel actor Sebastian Stan before revealing that Hollywood does not want non-whites playing bad guys, “[Sebastian Stan] does these big Marvel movies, and then he’ll play a psychopath. I was told that’s going to be hard because people don’t want to cast non-white people as bad guys.”

In fact, Wong claims that “if Welcome to Chippendales were not based on a true story, Nanjiani believes that the central role would have gone to a white actor.”

The official synopsis for Kraven the Hunter states, “Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

The film is expected to arrive in theaters on October 6, 2023.

What do you make of Jon Del Arroz’s reaction to the Kraven the Hunter trailer?

NEXT: Kraven The Hunter Star Aaron-Taylor Johnson Says Sony’s Version Is “An Animal Lover And A Protector Of The Natural World”