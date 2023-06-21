Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ “Shares A Very Similar Plot And Theme” With ‘The Flash’, Will Feature Multiple Versions Of Lead Heroes

Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ “Shares A Very Similar Plot And Theme” With ‘The Flash’, Will Feature Multiple Versions Of Lead Heroes

In the latest apparent confirmation that Marvel is all-in on dedicating its future to the exploration of the multiverse, a new rumor suggests that not only will Deadpool 3 feature other universes as a major plot point, but it will also feature multiple versions of its lead Weapon X recruits.

RELATED: ;‘Deadpool 3’ Shoots Itself In The Foot, Taps Marvel Comics And ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Writer Zeb Wells To Co-Write Script

Word of Deadpool and Wolverine’s apparent exit from their native universe was first brought to public attention on June 20th, courtesy of multiple, notable scoopers.

The first was K.C. Walsh, who kicked things off by tweeting, “If fans aren’t feeling The Flash, I worry about Deadpool 3 which shares a very similar plot and theme.”

Walsh’s summary would soon draw a slight bit of pushback from fellow scooper Jason “Greatphase” Kane, who asserted in reply, “There’s def 2 things between them that are similar, 1 being the teaming up with Keaton Batman and Jackman Wolverine. I wouldn’t say there’s a Supergirl aspect to it.”

“There isn’t 2 Deadpools either as far as I know,” Kane added. “[I can’t compare their stories because] Idk enough about the themes of it nor do I know full plot.”

The conversation would then be joined by yet another scooper, @CanWeGetToast, who provided supposed credence to Kane’s skepticism.

“You’re right there aren’t JUST 2 Deadpools,” they confirmed. “There are MORE.”

RELATED RUMOR: ‘Deadpool 3’ Plot To Center On Crossover With Disney Plus ‘Loki’ Series

In a follow-up tweet, @CanWeGetToast further detailed, “Deadpool isn’t the only character getting multiple variations. We’re also going to get at LEAST one other Wolverine in #Deadpool3”.

Notably, neither The Merch With A Mouth nor the X-Men’s resident Canucklehead have been portrayed by any other live-action actors other than Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, and thus it’s likely that should these rumors actually come to fruition, these actors will also play their characters’ variants.

However, the two have appeared in numerous animated and video game incarnations, with their various voice actors ranging from such talents as John Kassir (Deadpool in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 1 and 2), Cal Dodd (Wolverine in X-Men: The Animated Series), and Steve Blum and Nolan North (Wolverine and Deadpool in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3).

As such, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Marvel may steal a page out of The CW’s Arrowverse – which had late Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy guest star as a live-action version of Bruce Wayne – and have one of these actors make a cameo as a live-action incarnation of their respective role.

Regarding Deadpool’s specific variants, it is currently unknown whether they will simply be slightly different versions or himself or if the Deadpool Corps. will make their live-action debut.

Interestingly, this latest rumor appears to dovetail with the previous whisper that the Loki series’ Time Variance Authority will play a large part in the events of Deadpool 3.

Speaking to the subejct during the March 23rd episode of his and film critic John Rocha’s The Hot Mic podcast, film reporter Jeff Sneider let slip, “The rumor on the street is that Deadpool 3 is Deadpool sort of taking on the Time Variance Authority, and so, as a result, I hear Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will be in Deadpool 3.”

Having recently been pushed up from its original release date of November 8th, 2024, Deadpool 3 is now set to join the MCU on May 3rd, 2024.

NEXT: Rumor: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine To Don Classic Yellow Suit In ‘Deadpool 3’