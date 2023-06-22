Baen Books Publishes Their First Graphic Novels This Summer After Being Inspired By The Success Of Eric July’s Rippaverse

Science fiction and fantasy publisher Baen Books published their first two graphic novels this summer in Ascendant: Star-Spangled Squadron and Black Tide Rising.

In a press release, Baen Books detailed their decision to publish the graphic novels “was a combination of three of things.”

First, they saw the success of publishers like Scholastic in the graphic novel genre. Next, they mention the success of Eric July and his huge campaigns for Isom #1 and Isom #2. The first campaign sold 62,670 books and grossed $3.7 million in sales. July followed that success up with Isom #2. He already sold 21,447 books and grossed $1.5 million in sales.

Finally, Baen notes they received a great pitch from Mike Lermon and Hound Dog Media to adapt Baen’s New York Times-bestselling Black Tide Rising novel series.

Black Tide Rising

Black Tide Rising: Volume 1 was originally crowdfunded on IndieGoGo and grossed $57,345 in sales. The first volume is now being published through Baen and adapts John Ringo’s Under A Graveyard Sky, the first of seven novels in the Black Tide Rising series.

The series showcases “the outbreak of a bioengineered zombie-like form of rabies that causes a pandemic which collapses society, with the Smith family and other survivors eventually fleeing out to sea.”

Chuck Dixon and Derlis Santacruz adapted the first volume of the graphic novel.

Baen plans to publish subsequent graphic novel adaptations of the Black Tide Rising series with the press release noting they plan to “integrate not only the original four book Black Tide Rising series from author John Ringo, but the duologies by Mike Massa and Charles E. Gannon, as well as some of the short stories from the four anthologies where they can.”

Lermon revealed that Mike Baron will be taking over writing duties from Chuck Dixon for the next graphic novel. He said, “We’re very humbled by the positive reaction we’ve gotten from the fans who already love this world, and thrilled at the chance to create new fans through our graphic novels.”

“We can’t wait to show you what Mike Baron and his team are bringing to the table for the next installment, as we dive ever deeper into this series,” he added.

Baron shared his thoughts on adapting the Black Tide Rising series, ““Graphic novel fans, weary of the lectures and solipsism of corporate comics, will find Black Tide Rising a return to vital and gripping story-telling.”

He added, “Real drama, real action, it will suck you in completely.”

The Black Tide Rising: Volume 1 ebook retails for $8.99 while the trade paperback version retails for $18.99.

Ascendant: Star-Spangled Squadron

Along with publishing the Black Tide Rising graphic novel adaptations, Baen will also publish Ascendant: Star-Spangled Squadron. This graphic novel was also previously crowdfunded on IndieGoGo. The original campaign grossed $46,933.

The 96-page book introduces a brand new world of superheroes that aims to fuse “the extreme aesthetic of ’90s comics with the iconic mythology of superheroes.”

The book’s writer Alexander Marcis remarked, “I’m so grateful to have partnered with Baen Books to be able to bring the Star-Spangled Squadron to readers across the country. Readers will discover a new take on superhero mythology with Ascendent, one that stays faithful to the spirit of the genre we love.”

Ascendant: Star-Spangled Squadron became available to purchase through Baen this month. The ebook retails at $8.99 while the trade paperback version retails at $18.99.

Do you plan on picking up Black Tide Rising: Volume 1 or Ascendant: Star-Spangled Squadron?

