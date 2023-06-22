Elon Musk Confirms Cis And Cisgender Are Slurs On Twitter, Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Weighs In

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke the internet declaring the gender ideological terms “cis” and “cisgender” would be considered slurs on the social media platform.

The owner of the social media platform’s shared this information in response to trans activists allegedly harassing James Esses for rejecting the term cis and declaring he does not want to be labeled with the word.

“Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me ‘cissy’ and telling me that I am ‘cis’ ‘whether or not I like it’,” he wrote. “Just imagine if the roles were reversed.”

Musk responded to the alleged harassment by reiterating how any Twitter account engaging in repeated targeted harassment violates the platform’s terms of use policy. Then he announced that Twitter has categorized the gender ideological terms “cis” and “cisgender” as slurs.

“Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform,” Musk declared

Esses reacted to Musk’s comments writing, “To those who have asked – this is not restricting free speech.”

He added, “I did not request, nor did Elon agree, to suspend accounts for using the term ‘cis’. He is talking about ‘repeated, targeted harassment’.”

“What this does is restore parity and common sense,” Esses concluded.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling entered the ring with her thoughts on the ideological term stating people have the right to believe in their “unfalsifiable concept of gender identity” but everyone else has the right to refuse to adopt their terminology.

“‘Cis’ is ideological language, signifying belief in the unfalsifiable concept of gender identity,” Rowling wrote. “You have a perfect right to believe in unprovable essences that may or may not match the sexed body, but the rest of us have a right to disagree, and to refuse to adopt your jargon.”

