‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Mocks Alleged Parents Who Used Their Supposedly Mentally Ill Children To Accuse Her Of Transphobia

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling recently took to Twitter to mock a number of alleged parents who were using their supposedly mentally ill children to accuse her of transphobia due to her lukewarm criticism of transgender ideology.

Rowling shared four screenshots from Twitter including one that Twitter labeled “automated” that told stories using their alleged mentally ill children to accuse her of transphobia.

The automated user wrote, “My trans daughter used to love your books, but after you became a bigot she cried and asked me ‘daddy, why do people hate those who are different from them?’ I don’t know baby, I don’t know.'”

Another tweet, that now appears to have been deleted, from SSEpikal read, “JK Rowling, i have a 12 year old trans daughter and she cries every time she sees one of your transphobic posts. She is a huge fan of Harry Potter, but seeing the author of her favorite book series being so bigoted is heartbreaking. Please, J.K, make my daughter happy again.”

A third one from MarkoWoat2 reads, “My trans daughter used to love your books, but after you became a bigot she cried and asked me ‘daddy, why do people hate those who are different from them?’ I don’t know baby, I don’t know.'”

Finally, Rowling shared a fourth one from Soyzsoy3 who tweeted, “JK Rowling, i have a 12 year old trans daughter and she cries every time she sees one of your transphobic posts. She is a huge fan of Harry Potter, but seeing the author of her favorite book series being so bigoted is heartbreaking. Please, J.K, make my daughter happy again.”

Rowling shared all of four of these tweets and wrote, “My one-year-old son just looked up from Twitter and said, ‘Mummy, why have you made these very real children sad with your heinous yet unevidenced bigotry?’ Then he ran upstairs and burned all his Potter books. I was so damn ashamed I almost forgot the kid was imaginary.”

The accusations against Rowling publicly began when Rowling chose to like a tweet in support of Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job for stating that men cannot turn into women.

After like a tweet in support of Forstater, Rowling publicly backed her in December 2019 writing, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

In June 2020, Rowling would elaborate on her thoughts about sex and gender issues and came out in support of bodily mutilation, “I want to be very clear here: I know transition will be a solution for some gender dysphoric people, although I’m also aware through extensive research that studies have consistently shown that between 60-90% of gender dysphoric teens will grow out of their dysphoria.”

However, she couches her support of bodily mutilation by having limits put on it, and the removal of those limits is one of the main reasons why she has taken the stance she has, “The current explosion of trans activism is urging a removal of almost all the robust systems through which candidates for sex reassignment were once required to pass. A man who intends to have no surgery and take no hormones may now secure himself a Gender Recognition Certificate and be a woman in the sight of the law. Many people aren’t aware of this.”

She also claims this transgender ideological movement is misogynistic, “I’ve read all the arguments about femaleness not residing in the sexed body, and the assertions that biological women don’t have common experiences, and I find them, too, deeply misogynistic and regressive. It’s also clear that one of the objectives of denying the importance of sex is to erode what some seem to see as the cruelly segregationist idea of women having their own biological realities or – just as threatening – unifying realities that make them a cohesive political class.”

“But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman’ is not a costume. ‘Woman’ is not an idea in a man’s head. ‘Woman’ is not a pink brain, a liking for Jimmy Choos or any of the other sexist ideas now somehow touted as progressive,” she also relayed. “Moreover, the ‘inclusive’ language that calls female people ‘menstruators’ and ‘people with vulvas’ strikes many women as dehumanising and demeaning. I understand why trans activists consider this language to be appropriate and kind, but for those of us who’ve had degrading slurs spat at us by violent men, it’s not neutral, it’s hostile and alienating.”

If Rowling hadn’t already made it clear that she believes people can indeed transition from male to female and female to male, she wrote, “I believe the majority of trans-identified people not only pose zero threat to others, but are vulnerable for all the reasons I’ve outlined. Trans people need and deserve protection. Like women, they’re most likely to be killed by sexual partners. Trans women who work in the sex industry, particularly trans women of colour, are at particular risk. Like every other domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor I know, I feel nothing but empathy and solidarity with trans women who’ve been abused by men.”

She then added, “So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth.”

Rowling’s stance is indeed lukewarm. Pope Francis noted in an interview with Aleteia that gender ideology leads to error. He said, “Let us not play with truths. It’s true that behind all this we find gender ideology. In books, kids learn that it’s possible to change one’s sex. Could gender, to be a woman or to be a man, be an option and not a fact of nature? This leads to this error. Let us call things by their names.”

Father Roger Landry in National Catholic Register also writes, “When the natural, complementary duality of man and woman is called into question, the very notion of being — what it means to be human — is undermined. The body becomes no longer a defining element of humanity. The person becomes reduced to spirit and will and the human person almost becomes an abstraction until one discerns what nature one is or selects which of the four, or 58, or 64, or 100 possible genders or more one wants to be.”

What do you make of Rowling’s mocking of these alleged parents?

