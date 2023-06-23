Star Wars Appears To Resurrect Jedi Masters Aayla Secura And Shaak-Ti After Both Were Killed Following Order 66

In a new comic book, Lucasfilm appears to have resurrected both Jedi Master Aayla Secura and Jedi Master Shaak-Ti after they were killed during the execution of Order 66.

If you recall Secura was gunned down by her Clone Troopers during an expedition on Felucia after Darth Sidious executed Order 66 as seen in Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith.

Even the official Star Wars databank notes that Secura was killed by Clone Commander Bly and her own Clone Troopers.

It reads, “With an athletic build, an exotic beauty, and blue skin, Aayla Secura stood out among the many faces of the Jedi ranks. A cunning warrior and Jedi Knight during the rise of the Clone Wars, Aayla fought alongside Clone Commander Bly on many exotic battlefields. Having mastered the emotional detachment necessary in the Jedi Order, she always tried to pass on what she had learned to others. Aayla was killed, along with many other Jedi Generals, when her troops turned on her in reaction to Supreme Chancellor Palpatine’s broadcast of Order 66.”

Shaak-Ti’s death is little more murky. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 6 Episode 11 “Voices” Yoda travels to the planet Dagobah and makes contact with Master Qui-Gon Jinn and is guided to a location the planet where he sees a vision of the Jedi fighting against Clone Troopers.

In the vision he sees Shaak-Ti executed by an unknown wielder of a blue Jedi lightsaber.

The vision also showed Darth Sidious killing Jedi Masters Agen Kolar, Saesee Tiin, and Kit Fisto when they attempted to arrest him in his personal quarters.

It would also show Sidious using Force Lightning to kill Jedi Master Mace Windu.

This death as depicted in The Clone Wars episode was actually cut from Revenge of the Sith, but later released as an animatic as part of the Star Wars: The Complete Saga on Blu-ray in 2011.

Another deleted scene shows General Grievous killing Shaak-Ti when Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi confront him on the Invisible Hand.

In the 2016 book Star Wars: Galactic Atlas it was confirmed that Shaak-Ti died at the hands of Darth Vader when he attacked the Jedi Temple on Coruscant following the issuance of Order 66 by Darth Sidious as depicted in the deleted scene as well as in Yoda’s vision.

However, in the recently released Doctor Aphra #32 comic book written by Alyssa Wong with art by Minkyu Jung, it appears that Aayla Secura is alive and well.

After being drugged, kidnapped, gagged, and stuffed in a cargo chest Luke Skywalker teams up with Doctor Aphra to travel to the planet Sason after listening to a Jedi holocron from Jedi Master Shaak-Ti discussing an artifact called Kythoo’s Bell that has immense destructive power.

Upon arriving on the planet and doing battle with some self-regenerating crystalline creatures, Aphra and Luke fall down a hole that opens up beneath their feet and crash in a small pool of water.

After briefly getting their bearings they are greeted by both Shaak-Ti and Aayla Secura.

It’s unclear how both Shaak-Ti and Aayla Secura are alive on Sason. Shaak-Ti was heavily involved with the Kaminoans so she might have clone them. It could be a side effect of the artifact that Luke and Aphra are searching for. Another explanation could be it’s some kind of extremely realistic projection or hologram or even more crystalline creations.

Or they are simply alive and Lucasfilm does not care about the canon of the series as they have quite often shown in recent years.

What do you make of Lucasfilm appearing to bring back both Aayla Secura and Shaak-Ti from the dead?

