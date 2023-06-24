Rosario Dawson Claims People Like Ahsoka Tano, Hera Syndulla, And Sabine Wren “Because They Had Been So Prominent Female Representation In A Space That We Don’t Get To Really See Women Like That”

The press tour for the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka has begun and Lucasfilm is cranking up the identity politics in order to try to get people to not only subscribe to the service, but spend their time watching the series.

Rosario Dawson is leading the charge with the identity politics promotion. In a recent interview alongside the series’ producer Carrie Beck with Total Film via The Direct, Dawson shared why she believes viewers like the characters of Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Hera Syndulla.

Dawson’s comments came after Beck confirmed that the show will center on the three characters telling the outlet the show is about “a Jedi, a warrior, and a general.”

Beck added, “These characters are defined by their roles and responsibilities to each other and the galaxy.”

Dawson would then dive into the promotion of the series with identity politics remarking, “When you watch the 15 years of Ahsoka’s journey in animation – it took me a second to even appreciate how many women were on the show. And that was Dave’s proclivity. That was George Lucas’s proclivity.”

She added, “And now to see it continue on with Jon and Kathleen [Kennedy] – it’s really quite beautiful.”

From there she explained why she believes viewers like the three character claiming it has everything to do with their sex, “I think that’s actually one of the reasons why people have loved Ahsoka’s and Sabine’s and Hera’s journey all of this time. Because they had been so prominent as female representation in a space that we don’t get to really see women be like that, to be such leaders, to be finicky, to be headstrong, to be stubborn, and to see how different they are, and how well they come together as a chosen family.”

Dawson continued, “It just was really fun to see how that’s only just expanded and grown, and that there’s such a rich history there, and not just because of a desire for more inclusivity or diversity, but because it’s just been inherent to the story that’s been told ever since Dave and Carrie came on board.”

The official description for Ahsoka states, “Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

The series will see the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn after he was defeated by the crew of the Ghost and whisked away to parts unknown by Ezra Bridger and a herd of Purrgil Bridger was manipulating through the Force.

Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ on August 23, 2023. Along with Dawson the series stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

The series is written by Dave Filoni.

What do you make of Dawson’s comments about Ahsoka?

