New York City Subway Riders Not Happy With Latest ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Marketing Stunt

New York City subway riders are expressing their frustration with the latest Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marketing stunt that takes over screens that display train times.

YouTuber Price of Reason picked up on the backlash and shared numerous examples of subway writers sharing their dissatisfaction with the ads.

Howard Sherman tweeted, “I just heard a short ad for the new Indiana Jones movie played over the loudspeakers at my subway stop. I realize the MTA is struggling financially, but audio commercials inserted into my commute is not a positive development — with rate increases on their way too.”

Daniel Welch reacted, “Seriously MTA is selling audio ads now? Way to train the public to intentionally ignore loudspeakers announcements.”

He then asked, “What’s next? Speakers on the sidewalks forcing us to listen to ads?”

One user questioned on whether listening to the ads will preclude them from a fair hike.

Bossy Kielbasa tweeted, “Does the surround sound Indiana Jones ad I just heard in the Bowery station preclude us from a subway hike this year? ?”

Jason Yarn wrote, “Am I late to the party in realizing that the MTA itself is advertising shit now? An ad for Indiana Jones came over the loudspeakers at my stop just now and a ticker for the film scrolled by on the train arrival monitors. I know I shouldn’t be surprised, but still, ugh.”

Twitter user playsbyme tweeted, “Wtf is this Indiana Jones ad playing in the NYCT Subway stations???? MTA can’t provide updates over the intercom but they can advertise a freaking movie?????”

Pennyfore wrote, “Ok NO MTA we do NOT want audio ads for Indiana Jones blasting through multiple subway stations.”

As highlighted by Price of Reason, Pat Kiernan the morning news anchor for NY1 was none too happy about the ads.

During a segment of the show he said, “When I’m on the subway platform I do not want to hear advertisements blasting over the public address system and I definitely don’t want to see you take away the next train clock to put an Indiana Jones ad up on the screen.”

The advertisement and how it works can be seen below.

@NYCTSubway this announcement scared the shit outta me but it was cool! pic.twitter.com/UTK7UH8oBB — Sylveon | #LongLiveKavon | Shining Bright SOTY (@sylveonkpopnyct) June 20, 2023

One user also shared how the the advertisement took over the entire screen from showing arrival times for trains.

Kiernan would also share, “I know the MTA is hard up for cash, I get it. I’m happy to have advertising intrude in the subway in many different ways. You can wrap the cars, you can do all that. This is too far.”

He then opined, “Next time they give them extra funding from Albany or extra funding from Washington it should say, ‘As long as you stop the Indiana Jones ads.'”

Reacting to New Yorkers not liking these new ads on their subway commute, Price of Reason said, “What is most interesting to me is how aggressive this marketing push is. And it’s obvious that Disney and Lucasfilm had to pay a hefty fee for this last minute marketing campaign. So it looks like they are going to great lengths to prevent his movie from flopping.”

“For me though, this subway campaign seems like nothing more than a frantic last-ditch effort, a Hail Mary pass that ironically may even deter people from actually seeing this movie,” he continued.

“I believe this shows how once again both Disney CEO Bob Iger and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy keep avoiding the real issue here,” Price of Reason said. “If this movie’s screenigs, trailers, and press were positive until now then audiences would have probably bought tickets for it. And if they haven’t bought tickets it’s probably not because they haven’t heard about the movie.

“The truth is that many people just aren’t interested in seeing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” he declared.

Interestingly, the subway campaign is not the only gimmick Lucasfilm is rolling out. They have partnered with restaurant chain Applebees as well to provide a free ticket to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny if you spend over $35 at the restaurant either dining in, carrying out, or getting delivery.

What do you make of New Yorkers sharing their distaste for these Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ads? What do you make of the ads?

